Apple Now Selling Refurbished iPhone 14 Models

by

Apple today added refurbished iPhone 14, ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus, ‌iPhone 14‌ Pro, and ‌iPhone 14‌ Pro Max devices to its online store for refurbished products, offering the prior-generation iPhones at a discount for the first time since their 2022 launch.

Apple iPhone 14 color lineup feature
The ‌iPhone 14‌ is available starting at $619, the ‌iPhone 14‌ Pro is available starting at $759, and the ‌iPhone 14‌ Pro Max is available starting at $849. Apple does not have any available ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus devices at the current time.

Apple first released the ‌iPhone 14‌ models in September 2022, and has since discontinued the ‌iPhone 14‌ Pro and ‌iPhone 14‌ Pro Max. These devices have been replaced with the iPhone 15 Pro models. Apple still sells the ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus starting at $699 and $799, respectively.

There are several configurations and colors of the ‌iPhone 14‌, ‌iPhone 14‌ Pro, and ‌iPhone 14‌ Pro Max available for purchase. ‌iPhone 14‌ models are available with up to 256GB of storage, while the ‌iPhone 14‌ Pro models are available with up to 1TB of storage, with more of a discount available for the higher-capacity models.

Stock will fluctuate over time as Apple refreshes the devices that are available, so you may need to check back if you're looking for a refurbished ‌iPhone 14‌ in a specific color or capacity.

All refurbished iPhones from Apple are unlocked and can be used with any carrier. Apple outfits refurbished iPhone models with new batteries, outer shells, and a fresh USB-C to Lightning cable, so they are basically identical to new in the box iPhones.

Apple also offers the same one-year warranty on refurbished ‌iPhone‌ models that it provides for new devices, and there is option to purchase extended AppleCare+ coverage.

Top Rated Comments

Six0Four Avatar
Six0Four
51 minutes ago at 11:37 am
Highly recommend Apples refurbished store. In Canada anyway. Brand new items in a white box and a 1 year warranty.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Cirillo Gherardo Avatar
Cirillo Gherardo
39 minutes ago at 11:49 am
Gotta imagine these aren't going to be very popular when USB-C iPhone 15 exists for not a lot more.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
GMShadow Avatar
GMShadow
24 minutes ago at 12:03 pm

Gotta imagine these aren't going to be very popular when USB-C iPhone 15 exists for not a lot more.
The average user either doesn't care about USB-C or is annoyed at the switch - case in point, my mother, who bought a 14 PM a month before the 15's dropped because she didn't want to have multiple cable types in cars and around the house.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments