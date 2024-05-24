Apple Now Selling Refurbished iPhone 14 Models

Apple today added refurbished iPhone 14, ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus, ‌iPhone 14‌ Pro, and ‌iPhone 14‌ Pro Max devices to its online store for refurbished products, offering the prior-generation iPhones at a discount for the first time since their 2022 launch.



The ‌iPhone 14‌ is available starting at $619, the ‌iPhone 14‌ Pro is available starting at $759, and the ‌iPhone 14‌ Pro Max is available starting at $849. Apple does not have any available ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus devices at the current time.

Apple first released the ‌iPhone 14‌ models in September 2022, and has since discontinued the ‌iPhone 14‌ Pro and ‌iPhone 14‌ Pro Max. These devices have been replaced with the iPhone 15 Pro models. Apple still sells the ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus starting at $699 and $799, respectively.

There are several configurations and colors of the ‌iPhone 14‌, ‌iPhone 14‌ Pro, and ‌iPhone 14‌ Pro Max available for purchase. ‌iPhone 14‌ models are available with up to 256GB of storage, while the ‌iPhone 14‌ Pro models are available with up to 1TB of storage, with more of a discount available for the higher-capacity models.

Stock will fluctuate over time as Apple refreshes the devices that are available, so you may need to check back if you're looking for a refurbished ‌iPhone 14‌ in a specific color or capacity.

All refurbished iPhones from Apple are unlocked and can be used with any carrier. Apple outfits refurbished iPhone models with new batteries, outer shells, and a fresh USB-C to Lightning cable, so they are basically identical to new in the box iPhones.

Apple also offers the same one-year warranty on refurbished ‌iPhone‌ models that it provides for new devices, and there is option to purchase extended AppleCare+ coverage.