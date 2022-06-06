Apple's Online Store Down Ahead of WWDC Keynote Event

Apple's online storefront has gone down ahead of the Worldwide Developers Conference keynote event, which is scheduled to start at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time.



It has been several years since Apple released new hardware at WWDC, but the fact that the store is down suggests that we may be seeing some new devices today. Apple routinely closes the online store in the hours leading up to special events where new products are expected.

Rumors have suggested that Apple could unveil the new 2022 MacBook Air at WWDC, with the device expected to feature a redesigned chassis that's more MacBook-like with no taper, several new iMac-like color options, white bezels, a white keyboard, and possibly, a faster M2 chip.

