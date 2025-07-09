Apple Maps Suddenly Failing to Treat Highway 407 ETR in Toronto Area as Toll Road

Since at least July 4, Apple Maps has failed to treat the privately-owned Highway 407 ETR in the Toronto, Canada area as a toll road, according to complaints from affected users. This issue is not limited to any particular device or software version, with users experiencing the problem across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and web.



As a result of this issue, local Apple Maps users who have turned on the "Avoid Tolls" setting may still be routed onto the Highway 407 ETR when using turn-by-turn directions. This can prove to be a very costly mistake, as the highway is notoriously expensive, with rates of up to 85 cents (CAD) per kilometer traveled for passenger vehicles.

MacRumors was able to reproduce the issue, and alerted Apple to the matter shortly before publishing, so hopefully a fix is implemented soon.

As of June 1 this year, the Ontario government stopped collecting tolls on the provincially-owned segment of Highway 407, which runs immediately east of the privately-owned ETR segment, as one continuous highway. Apple likely updated its Maps app to reflect this change, but mistakenly treated the entire Highway 407 as a toll-free road.

With the issue now receiving media coverage, it should be in the rearview mirror soon enough.

Thanks, John Naismith!