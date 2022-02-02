The MacRumors Show: Jon Prosser Talks iPhone 14 Design and Controversial Flat-Edged Apple Watch Rumors

Leaker Jon Prosser joined us on The MacRumors Show podcast this week to discuss the expected design of the iPhone 14 and the enigmatic squared-off Apple Watch rumors from last year.

We were glad to be joined by Jon Prosser, the prolific and sometimes controversial leaker behind the YouTube channel Front Page Tech, who made a splash in the Apple community in 2020 after revealing accurate information about the announcement date and pricing of the 2020 iPhone SE, the early 2020 MacBook Pro refresh and its exact release date, and the timing of the 27-inch iMac refresh.

Jon has gone on to reveal the pricing of the iPhone 12 lineup and its storage capacities, the Apple Watch SE, exact design of AirTags months before they launched, the 24-inch iMac's vibrant color options, the design of the sixth-generation iPad mini, iPhone 13 CAD files, and more.

Like many leakers, Jon has also promoted some rumors that didn't pan out and has garnered something of a controversial reputation in the rumor community. One of the most discussed Apple rumors spearheaded by Jon is the alleged Apple Watch design with flat, squared-off edges that captivated the rumor mill last year but did not emerge with the Apple Watch Series 7. In this episode, Jon talks us through the background behind that rumor in detail, and explained why it's likely the design could still appear in the future.

In a short bonus episode set to be released soon, we also talked to Jon about how he sees himself in the Apple community and what he is trying to achieve, his process of verifying and developing a story, and how he feels about his reputation that often evokes passionate responses from audiences.

Listen to The MacRumors Show via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, Pocket Casts, Castro, Google Podcasts, or subscribe by copying our RSS feed directly into your podcast player. You can also watch a video version of the podcast on our YouTube channel.

If you haven't already listened to the last episode of The MacRumors Show, be sure to catch up for discussion about the iPhone 14 Pro's rumored display cutouts and 48-megapixel rear camera, as well as what's in store for the AirPods Pro 2. We were also recently joined by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, where we took a whistle-stop tour through all of the hardware Apple is expected to announce this year.

Subscribe to The MacRumors Show for more episodes, where we discuss some of the topical news breaking here on MacRumors, often joined by exciting guests. Remember to rate and review the show, and let us know what subjects you would like the podcast to cover going forward.