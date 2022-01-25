Apple's $95 Million Settlement Over Refurbished Replacement Devices Not Being 'Equivalent to New' Moves Forward

by

Back in October, Apple agreed to pay $95 million to settle an ongoing class action lawsuit that accused the company of violating various U.S. laws and regulations by providing customers with refurbished replacement devices instead of new devices when repairs were required under AppleCare.

Administrators handling the case have now updated the "Replacement Device Lawsuit" website with details on the settlement, and have started sending out emails to customers who might be eligible for a payment after the settlement is finalized.

Customers who purchased an ‌AppleCare‌ Protection Plan or ‌AppleCare‌+ for an iPhone or iPad between July 20, 2012 and September, 30, 2021 and who received a refurbished replacement device from Apple are included in the lawsuit.

Apple's Repair Terms and Conditions in the United States make it clear that the company might use "parts or products that are new or refurbished and equivalent to new in performance and reliability" when repairing or replacing a device, but the lawsuit claimed that refurbished devices are "not equivalent to new in performance and reliability."

The lawsuit was seeking compensation for ‌iPhone‌, ‌iPad‌, and iPod owners who purchased ‌AppleCare‌ or ‌AppleCare‌+ coverage and were unhappy with receiving an "inferior" refurbished device instead of a device that works "like new."

Apple has opted to settle the lawsuit with a $95 million payment because it has already spanned six years and would only result in additional legal fees, but the company has admitted no wrong doing and "vigorously" denies that refurbished devices are inferior to new devices.

The $95 million settlement has already received preliminary approval, and Apple customers now have an option to exclude themselves from the settlement or object, which can be done on the lawsuit website. The website also includes a form for those who are interested in making sure that they're included in the settlement.

A final fairness hearing is set to take place on April 27, 2022, and after that is when class members can expect to begin receiving payments. After attorneys' fees and other expenses, the class members could receive somewhere between $63.4 million and $68.1 million, with that amount split up between those affected.

Tags: lawsuit, Apple refurbished products

Top Rated Comments

saudor Avatar
saudor
1 hour ago at 11:16 am
nice. So the lawyers get tens of millions as usual and everyone else gets $1.99 each
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
planteater Avatar
planteater
54 minutes ago at 11:22 am
I’d be unhappy as hell if I received a refurbished machine replacement. Especially after paying for AppleCare. Apple is wrong on this one.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CWallace Avatar
CWallace
51 minutes ago at 11:25 am
My iPhone 6 Plus was replaced towards the final year of my AppleCare because the cellular modem died on it and I never expected them to hand me a new iPhone 6 Plus.

For the record, the refurb I received looked and worked flawlessly.

And I buy plenty of refurbished Mac desktops and laptops and they have all been cosmetically and functionally perfect.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
buckwheet Avatar
buckwheet
28 minutes ago at 11:47 am

I really can't imagine being upset by this, unless of course your device is brand new. Most people's devices are not brand new when seeking warranty replacement, so it hardly seems reasonable to expect a brand new device to replace your used device. Especially since Apple refurbished devices are in some cases better than new, as they've had various fixes applied that new devices don't have.
Yeah, having bought several refurbs in the past I know from experience that they really are equivalent to new. I've often recommended to friends that they buy refurbs—if the model they want is available—since it's really just a good way of getting a discount on a new machine.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Populus Avatar
Populus
21 minutes ago at 11:55 am

You don't have any idea where the replacement part came from. It could be entirely new for all you know.
If my screen came from the same manufacturing place than my original screen, it wouldn't have had lower quality.

Same thing applies to batteries. I had that MacBook Pro for almost 10 years. I had to replace the battery at some point. Well, the replacement battery showed signs of quick degradation few months after replacing it, with normal usage. I went there to speak to Geniuses, and they said that the battery was above the 80% of the manufacturing capacity. Thus, the battery was ok. I had to keep that battery, and use less the MacBook. And deal with lower battery life.

You can deny all this without knowing me, but this are my experiences and I think this is a proper place to share them. I love Apple Products, but I am critical with them with those aspects where they haven't met my standards.

If we as customers don't speak out when this happens, then we'll have to deal with lower and lower quality control on their hardware.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
bulbousnub Avatar
bulbousnub
53 minutes ago at 11:22 am
Still waiting on that Batterygate Class Action payout....
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

