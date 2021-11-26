Best Black Friday iPhone Deals Available Today

by

Cellular carriers have always offered big savings on the newest iPhone models in holidays past, and Black Friday 2021 is no different. Right now we're tracking notable offers on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro devices from AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile. For even more savings, keep an eye on older models like iPhone SE.

If you're looking for something other than iPhones, be sure to visit our Black Friday 2021 Roundup for all of the best deals and discounts happening today.

More Black Friday Deals

AT&T

AT&T began offering its Black Friday sales last week, and with them you can get an iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13, or iPhone 13 mini at no cost with a trade in and installment plan. You can also get $1,000 off the iPhone 13 Pro Max with the same requirements.

iphone 13 holiday
For Apple Watch, if you purchase two Apple Watch models you can save up to $330 when each are also purchased on an installment plan. These offers will run through the end of November and more information can be found in AT&T's press release.

There are also a few prepaid deals, where you can get the iPhone SE for $99.99 for new customers who transfer their number and sign up for an unlimited plan. Additionally, new Cricket Wireless customers can get a 64GB iPhone XR for $49.99.

T-Mobile/Sprint

Similar to AT&T, T-Mobile began its Black Friday discounts last week, and they'll be available through the end of the month. The highlight of the sale is a free iPhone 13 Pro, a free pair of AirPods 2, and a free year of Apple TV+ when you trade in an eligible device and place the iPhone 13 Pro on a Magenta MAX plan.

You can also switch out the iPhone 13 Pro for up to $1,000 off the iPhone 12 or another model of the iPhone 13. This deal will be received via 30 monthly bill credits on T-Mobile's zero interest Equipment Installment Plan. The AirPods 2 offer will be received via rebate.

You can also get half off a new iPhone 13 Pro and half off the AirPods 2 if you opt for any postpaid consumer plan, and trade in an eligible device. At half off, you can also opt for up to $500 off iPhone 12 or iPhone 13. For iPhones, you can also BOGO for free on any two iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 models.

The 40mm Apple Watch SE is available for $99 and the 44mm model is $149 via 24 monthly bill credits on an Equipment Installment Plan. More information about all of these deals can be found in T-Mobile's press release and on the company's website.

Verizon

Verizon is routinely a solid place to find great deals on Apple-related accessories, and this remains true for Black Friday. The retailer has up to 50 percent off select accessories, and in this sale you'll find MagSafe-compatible products, headphones, wireless chargers, iPhone cases, and more.

apple watch cellular holiday
For cellular plans, deals are somewhat similar to other carriers. You can get up to $1,000 when you trade in your old smartphone and purchase an iPhone 13 model. There are also some solid iPhone 12 deals, like a BOGO free offer and a free iPhone 12 mini with any Unlimited plan.

For iPads, Verizon is offering up to $250 off eligible tablets when purchased at the same time as an iPhone. Similarly, you can get up to $150 off an Apple Watch when purchased at the same time as an iPhone. All of these deals can be found on Verizon's website and will last through the end of the month.

Visible

The Verizon-owned Visible brand has a solid deal of its own this season, offering a virtual gift card worth up to $200 and a free pair of AirPods Pro or Beats Studio Buds when you join Visible.

You'll need to sign up for Visible by bringing your current phone or purchasing a new one on Visible's website, transfer your number, set up your SIM card, and make service payments for three months.

Afterwards, Visible will e-mail you instructions for choosing a virtual gift card and redeeming your option of earbuds. Gift card options include Best Buy, Target, Mastercard, Lowe's, Uber Eats, and much more.

Earbuds options include AirPods Pro, Beats Studio Buds, or Google Pixel Buds. Visible offers monthly plans for as low as $25/month, and you can see more information about all of these deals on the company's website.

Retailers

  • Target - Get up to $250 off iPhone 12 and 13 when adding new line; get up to $140 Target gift card with in-store activation of an iPhone SE
  • Walmart - Get up to $750 in eGift cards with activation and purchase of iPhone 12 and iPhone 13
  • Best Buy - Save up to $1,000 on iPhone 13 when trading in and activating on Verizon, AT&T, or T-Mobile

We're keeping track of all this season's best deals in our Black Friday 2021 Roundup. You can also find more of our daily deals and other offers in our Deals Roundup.

