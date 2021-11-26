Best Black Friday iPad Deals Available Today

Although Black Friday sales began as early as October in 2021, the shopping holiday is now officially underway and we're highlighting the best sales for each of Apple's product lines. In this article, you'll find the best Black Friday sales on iPad Pro and iPad mini.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

These sales include numerous all-time low prices and some steep discounts, but this year iPad Black Friday discounts aren't as numerous. The biggest discounts come from the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, and in total you can get up to $250 off iPad Pro this week. Typically, most sales can be found on Amazon below, but a few other retailers are matching, or offering their own discounts.

If you're looking for something other than iPads, be sure to visit our Black Friday 2021 Roundup for all of the best deals and discounts happening today.



11-Inch iPad Pro (2021)

128GB Wi-Fi - $749.99 at Amazon ($49 off)

- $749.99 at Amazon ($49 off) 1TB Wi-Fi - $1,399.99 at Amazon ($99 off)

- $1,399.99 at Amazon ($99 off) 2TB Wi-Fi - $1,648.99 at Amazon ($250 off, lowest ever)

- $1,648.99 at Amazon ($250 off, lowest ever) 2TB Cellular - $1,999.99 at Amazon ($99 off)

12.9-Inch iPad Pro (2021)

128GB Wi-Fi - $999.00 at Amazon ($100 off, lowest ever)

- $999.00 at Amazon ($100 off, lowest ever) 256GB Wi-Fi - $1,099.00 at Amazon ($100 off)

- $1,099.00 at Amazon ($100 off) 512GB Wi-Fi - $1,249.00 at Amazon ($150 off, lowest ever)

- $1,249.00 at Amazon ($150 off, lowest ever) 1TB Wi-Fi - $1,649.00 at Amazon ($150 off, lowest ever)

- $1,649.00 at Amazon ($150 off, lowest ever) 2TB Wi-Fi - $2,049.99 at Amazon ($149 off, lowest ever)

- $2,049.99 at Amazon ($149 off, lowest ever) 128GB Cellular - $1,199.99 at Amazon ($99 off)

- $1,199.99 at Amazon ($99 off) 256GB Cellular - $1,299.99 at Amazon ($99 off, lowest ever)

- $1,299.99 at Amazon ($99 off, lowest ever) 1TB Cellular - $1,849.99 at Amazon ($149 off, lowest ever)

iPad mini 6 (2021)

Cellular 64GB - $629.98 at Amazon ($19 off)

- $629.98 at Amazon ($19 off) Cellular 256GB - $779.98 at Amazon ($19 off)

