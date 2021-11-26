Best Black Friday HomePod Mini Deals Available Today
Black Friday 2021 kicked off earlier this morning, and solid deals across Apple's product lineup are available online right now. Although you won't find particularly steep deals on the HomePod mini this year, if you have your sights on one as a holiday gift, you can at least save a little bit of money at Staples.
HomePod mini
Black Friday deals have hit Apple's miniature smart speaker, and you can get the HomePod mini for $89.00 at Staples, down from $99.00.
Stock is in limited supply, and you may only be able to pick up the HomePod mini locally if delivery is unavailable. For alternate sales, Costco members can get a HomePod mini for $79.99 and B&H Photo has the HomePod mini at $94.99.
As of this year, the HomePod mini is the only smart speaker that Apple sells after it discontinued the original HomePod earlier in the year. Because of that, don't expect to see major retailers still offering discounts on that 2018 model this season.
