Best Black Friday AirPods Deals Available Today

by

It's finally the morning of Black Friday 2021, and to kick things off we're tracking the best deals across Apple's AirPods lineup. Throughout the day we'll be sharing the best sales for Apple devices like iPhone, Mac, and iPad, so be sure to follow us on Twitter for all of the latest Black Friday sales

airpods family holidayNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

AirPods are always a sure bet for great holiday discounts, and 2021 is no exception. Below you'll find numerous all-time low prices on various AirPods models, with the highlight of the sales being Amazon's $80 discount on the 2021 AirPods Pro with MagSafe.

If you're looking for something other than AirPods, be sure to visit our Black Friday 2021 Roundup for all of the best deals and discounts happening today.

Need Help Deciding?

Read our buyer's guides comparing your various options.

For full details on each AirPods model, explore our roundups.

AirPods 2 (2019)

Major sales have appeared for the older AirPods 2 models, starting at $99.99 for the AirPods 2 with Wired Charging Case, down from $129.00 at Amazon.

airpods 2 holiday

$29 OFF
AirPods 2 w/ Wired Charging Case for $99.99

AirPods Pro (2021)

Apple refreshed the AirPods Pro this fall with a new model that comes with a MagSafe Charging Case, and no other changes to the headphones. Although this is the newest version of the AirPods Pro, they're already seeing rock-bottom discounts and routinely beat the price on the 2019 non-MagSafe version.

airpods pro holiday 3
Right now, Amazon has one of the all-around best Black Friday discounts, offering the AirPods Pro with MagSafe for $169.99, down from $249.00. We saw a better deal down to $159.00 earlier this week, but as of this morning that deal has expired.

$80 OFF
AirPods Pro w/ MagSafe for $169.99

There is a chance that the $159.00 sale price could return sometime today (or on Monday), but until then Amazon's sale is still a solid second-best offer. Keep an eye out on Walmart as well, which held the $159.00 sale throughout the week as well.

This version of the AirPods Pro comes with the MagSafe Charging Case, which is compatible with Apple's MagSafe Charger and other accessories that support MagSafe. Previously, the 2019 version included a Wireless Charging Case that supported Qi wireless charging but not MagSafe.

AirPods 3 (2021)

If you're looking to purchase the newest version of the AirPods, you'll want to head to Amazon for its discount on the AirPods 3. There, you can get the new model for $149.99, down from $179.00.

airpods 3 holiday

$29 OFF
AirPods 3 for $149.99

Although this is a very slight discount, it remains the steepest markdown that we've tracked on the AirPods 3. For anyone looking to save more money, we recommend looking at any other model, particularly the new AirPods Pro.

AirPods Max (2020)

Amazon has AirPods Max for $439.99, down from $549.00. This is the second-best price we've tracked to date on the AirPods Max.

airpods max holiday

$110 OFF
AirPods Max for $439.99

We're keeping track of all this season's best deals in our Black Friday 2021 Roundup. You can also find more of our daily deals and other offers in our Deals Roundup.

