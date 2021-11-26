Huge List of Black Friday Deals on iPhone and Mac Cases, Cables, Accessories and Software

Black Friday is in full swing today, and in this article we're highlighting some of the best deals that you can find online among popular third-party accessory makers like Twelve South, Nomad, Satechi, and many more. Visit our Black Friday Roundup for a deeper dive into the best sales going on today.

General black friday 20 sale featureNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Many Black Friday deals are known to sell out fast, so keep that in mind when browsing our posts and shopping online today. If you see something you're interested in, be sure to snag it quickly.

More Black Friday Deals

Twelve South

Twelve South is running a Black Friday sale that offers up to 60 percent off select products. This sale will end on November 29 at 11:59 p.m. EST.

12SO 0296 BFCM2021 HeroA 16x9 Headline 1

There are a large variety of items that will be discounted during this event, including BookBook cases for iPad, iPhone, and MacBook; AirFly Duo; AirSnap for AirPods; Curve Riser; Forte for iPhone; PowerPic mod Wireless Charger; and much more. Visit Twelve South's website when the sale kicks off to see the full event.

Nomad

Nomad is taking 30 percent off sitewide from November 19 until November 29 at midnight. You won't need a coupon code for this sale, and Nomad's Outlet will also have items off at up to 80 percent.

Nomad offers a wide variety of iPhone cases, cables, charging solutions and more.

Anker

Anker has up to 35 percent off this Black Friday, with savings on USB hubs, wall chargers, wireless chargers, surge protectors, battery packs, and more.

anker
You can find all of the accessories in the sale, including relevant discount codes, on Anker's website. This sale will run through November 28.

Brydge

Brydge is offering 20 percent off all of its iPad keyboards and MacBook vertical docks this season, along with free shipping.

brydge

JBL

JBL is offering savings of up to $100 off wireless and over-ear headphones this Black Friday, with the below deals and more lasting through November 29.

jbl

1Password

1Password is offering 50 percent off your first year of 1Password Families this week, dropping the price of the subscription service to $2.50 per month, down from $4.99 per month. This will be billed annually, and after your first year the price will return to the regular $4.99 per month.

FlexiSpot

FlexiSpot is hosting deals on a large variety of standing desks this year. Sale prices will begin to appear on November 26 and run through November 29. Below we've listed a few of the items on sale, but be sure to visit FlexiSpot's website to browse every deal when the sale begins.

flexispot

Grid Studio

Grid Studio, which is a company that sells framed collages decorated with old tech products, is hosting a Black Friday sale from November 19 to November 25. During the event, the Grid 4S will be priced at $99 (originally $139) and the Grid Classic Kits will be $299 (originally $537).

More sales will emerge as the Black Friday event unfolds, and Grid Studio said that this event is mainly focusing on discounts on Apple-related Grid frames, so it'll be a good time to buy a holiday gift for an Apple fan.

Hyper

Hyper has 30 percent off sitewide this week, offering savings on its USB-C hubs, portable batteries, and more. This sale will last through November 28.

Eve

Eve's list of Black Friday sales include up to 30 percent off Eve Button, Eve Light Strip Extensions, and Eve Room. Eve says that these sales will start the week of Black Friday on Amazon, and more sales will appear as well.

Belkin

Belkin is taking 25 percent off sitewide with the code BF21 this week.

belkin
You can save on Belkin's chargers, speakers, MagSafe compatible accessories, cables, docks, smart home products, and more.

Harber London

Harber London will be offering 30 percent off two items or more on Black Friday this year. No coupon code is required to see this sale, as it will be automatically discounted at checkout.

Harber London is an accessory maker that focuses on handcrafted leather products that complement Apple products like the MacBook Pro, Apple Watch, iPhone, and more.

ZAGG

ZAGG is offering 40 percent off sitewide through December 6.

zagg
This sale allows you to get 40 percent off up to ten products on ZAGG's website, and it excludes already-discounted items. This offer also can't be combined with any other coupon code or discount.

ZAGG's website includes Mophie and its full lineup of charging accessories. With the new sale, you can get 40 percent off the new MagSafe-compatible Snap+ system of products, like the Snap+ Wireless Stand or the Snap+ Juice Pack Mini.

Totallee

Totallee will offer up to 50 percent off sitewide from November 18 through November 30. You'll just need to enter the promo code BFCM2021 on Totallee's website or on Amazon to see the discounts.

Ecobee

Ecobee is offering discounts of up to $50 off its smart home products, available on the company's website, as well as Amazon, Best Buy, Home Depot, and Lowes.

Adobe

Adobe is offering discounts on its Creative Cloud platform this Black Friday.

  • Creative Cloud All Apps for Individuals - up to 40% off for first time subscribers

  • Creative Cloud All Apps for Students - almost 70% off for first time student subscribers

  • Creative Cloud All Apps for Teams - almost 40% off for first time team purchasers

Clean My Mac

Beginning on November 26 at 12 a.m. PST, shoppers will be able to get 30 percent off Clean My Mac X for macOS computers. This sale will last through November 27 at 12 a.m. PST.

Mujjo

Mujjo is offering 25 percent off sitewide this Black Friday, with the use of the code #25off at the checkout screen. This code will be valid from November 21 through November 29. Mujjo is known for its leather cases for the iPhone, including those compatible with the iPhone 13 family of devices.

Jabra

Jabra is offering a collection of steep discounts on its wireless earbuds and noise-canceling headphones.

jabra

These deals are available at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart in most cases, and will run for most of the holiday season.

Satechi

Satechi has 20 percent off with code BFCM20, 25 percent off $75 or more orders with BFCM25, or 30 percent off $150 or more orders with BFCM30.

More Sales

  • Adorama - Save on photography equipment, home electronics, and more
  • Bose - Save over 30 percent on Bose earbuds and more
  • Casely - Get 50 percent off everything sitewide
  • Casetify - Get up to 25 percent off
  • Incase - Get up to 50 percent off sitewide
  • Incipio - Get up to 50 percent off sitewide
  • Moment - Get up to 65 percent off
  • OWC - Save on Mac memory kits and more
  • Speck - Get 25 percent off sitewide

