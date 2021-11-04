iPhone 13 Screen Replacements Can Break Face ID, a Repair Restriction iFixit Calls 'Completely Unprecedented'

by

An inability to replace the iPhone 13's display without breaking Face ID could have a major impact on companies that offer iPhone repairs, iFixit said today in an article advocating for Right to Repair laws.

iphone 13 face id display repairs
iFixit first pointed out this repair issue in its iPhone 13 Pro teardown, and has confirmed it with multiple tests. Replacing the display of the ‌iPhone 13‌ renders Face ID non-functional, so at-home repairs are not an option. Swapping an ‌iPhone 13‌'s display with a display from a new ‌iPhone 13‌ results in an error message that says "Unable to activate Face ID on this ‌iPhone‌."

An ‌iPhone‌ display repair, which could previously be done with hand-held tools, now requires a microscope and microsoldering tools or access to Apple's Independent Repair Provider Program, which repair shops have criticized for its "draconian" contracts and requirements.

At issue is a small microcontroller that pairs the ‌iPhone 13‌ to its display. Apple does not have a tool that allows ‌iPhone‌ owners or repair shops not affiliated with Apple to pair a new screen to an ‌iPhone 13‌. Authorized technicians who do work with Apple need to use Apple Services Toolkit 2 to log a repair to Apple's cloud services, thereby syncing the serial numbers of the ‌iPhone‌ and the display.

Some repair shops have found a workaround, but it is difficult and work intensive. A soldered chip must be moved from the original screen to the replacement, which iFixit says is "completely unprecedented" as screen repair is "incredibly common" and accounts for a good amount of the revenue that independent repair shops bring in.

iFixit says that Apple's decision to disable Face ID with a screen repair could cause small repair outlets to shut down, spend thousands on new equipment, or lose out on Apple repairs. The site also does not believe that the Face ID repair issue is an accident, as Apple has previously introduced similar repair restrictions for Touch ID, True Tone functionality with display repairs, and iPhone 12 cameras.

Technically, yes: Face ID failure could be a very specific hardware bug for one of the most commonly replaced components, one that somehow made it through testing, didn't get fixed in a major software update, and just happens to lock out the kind of independent repair from which the company doesn't profit.

More likely, though, is that this is a strategy, not an oversight. This situation makes AppleCare all but required for newer iPhones, unless you happen to know that your local repair shop is ready for the challenge. Or you simply plan to never drop your phone.

Other independent repair shops that iFixit spoke to believe that Apple has implemented this change in an effort to "thwart a customer's ability to repair," directing ‌iPhone‌ owners to Apple retail locations or Apple Authorized Service Providers for help with their displays.

With the ‌iPhone 12‌, camera repairs initially required Apple's proprietary system configuration tool to function properly, and cameras that were replaced were non-functional. Apple addressed this issue with an update that notifies customers that the camera in their device might not be genuine, but doesn't disable it entirely. Apple could do something similar for Face ID in a future update, but it's not clear yet if that will happen.

Customers with an ‌iPhone 13‌ would be best served by visiting an Apple Authorized Service Provider or an Apple Store for any kind of repair due to the difficulty of display replacements and the potential for Face ID failure. Without AppleCare+, display repairs are expensive, priced between $229 to $329 for Apple's ‌iPhone 13‌ models.

Related Roundups: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro
Tag: iFixit
Buyer's Guide: iPhone 13 (Buy Now), iPhone 13 Pro (Buy Now)
Related Forum: iPhone

Top Rated Comments

dba415 Avatar
dba415
51 minutes ago at 12:09 pm
Apple screwing over everyone in order to make more money, then coming up with disingenuous arguments that people on here will defend.

Rinse and repeat.
Score: 17 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mannyvel Avatar
mannyvel
46 minutes ago at 12:14 pm
No, Apple did this so you can't spoof FaceID.

Apple doesn't give a **** about third-party repair services, they care about ensuring the security of their devices.
Score: 13 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Phil77354 Avatar
Phil77354
40 minutes ago at 12:21 pm
In other words, if you have the screen replaced by a NON-AUTHORIZED repair shop, there is risk that Face ID will be broken.

I'm ok with that.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Darth.Titan Avatar
Darth.Titan
52 minutes ago at 12:09 pm
Someone should consider proofreading this article. Typos galore.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
LogicalApex Avatar
LogicalApex
47 minutes ago at 12:14 pm
I get their reasoning for FaceID being something that isn’t easy to tamper with since it is used to secure payments for cards in the Wallet app.

But they should still have the camera/Face ID module be seperated from the screen so it can be replaced independently allowing third party shops teh ability to repair the screen, but not the Face ID unit itself.

This is definitely going to cause a lot of pain for third party shops and users who skip Apple Care+.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving
53 minutes ago at 12:08 pm
There goes the hope for local independent shops. Apple just wants consumers to go directly to Apple retail locations or Apple Authorized Service Providers.

It’s simple as that.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Related Stories

studio buds family

Beats Studio Buds Debuting Today With Active Noise Cancellation, Stemless Design, and More for $150

Monday June 14, 2021 8:00 am PDT by
We've seen a lot of teasers about the Beats Studio Buds over the past month since they first showed up in Apple's beta software updates, and today they're finally official. The Beats Studio Buds are available to order today in red, white, and black ahead of a June 24 ship date, and they're priced at $149.99. The Studio Buds are the first Beats-branded earbuds to truly compete with AirPods...
Read Full Article198 comments
m1 imac orange

New iMac Tidbits: Headphone Jack on Side, Ethernet Port on Power Adapter, Spatial Audio and WiFi 6 Support, No SD Card Slot

Wednesday April 21, 2021 6:38 am PDT by
Apple yesterday announced a completely redesigned 24-inch iMac with the M1 Apple silicon chip. The new iMac, the first major redesign of the Mac desktop computer since 2012, has several changes compared to the previous generation. In the aftermath of the event, a few new features and tidbits may have slipped under the radar, so we’ve compiled this list of some of the less-talked-about...
Read Full Article391 comments
youtube apple tv

YouTube Discontinuing 3rd-Generation Apple TV App, AirPlay Still Available

Wednesday February 3, 2021 3:09 pm PST by
YouTube is planning to stop supporting its YouTube app on the third-generation Apple TV models, where YouTube has long been available as a channel option. A 9to5Mac reader received a message about the upcoming app discontinuation, which is set to take place in March.Starting early March, the YouTube app will no longer be available on Apple TV (3rd generation). You can still watch YouTube on...
Read Full Article97 comments
General Apps Messages

Android iMessage Competitor Puts Pressure on Apple

Friday July 30, 2021 3:15 am PDT by
Google and the three major U.S. carriers, including Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile, will all support a new communications protocol on Android smartphones starting in 2022, a move that puts pressure on Apple to adopt a new cross-platform messaging standard and may present a challenge to iMessage. Verizon recently announced that it is planning to adopt Messages by Google as its default messaging...
Read Full Article
ipadprosizecomparison

DigiTimes: 5G iPad Pro Models With A14 Series Chip to Launch in Fall 2020

Thursday February 13, 2020 5:31 am PST by
Apple plans to release its first iPhone and iPad Pro models with 5G connectivity in the second half of 2020, according to a pair of reports today from Taiwanese industry publication DigiTimes. The first report claims that the devices will be equipped with 5nm-based A14 chips — likely A14X for the iPad Pro — and support a combination of mmWave and sub-6GHz. Qualcomm is expected to supply...
Read Full Article111 comments
iOS 15 icon on phone

Apple Seeds Second Betas of iOS and iPadOS 15 to Developers

Thursday June 24, 2021 1:36 pm PDT by
Apple today seeded the second betas of iOS and iPadOS 15 to developers for testing purposes, with the updates coming two weeks after Apple unveiled the new software and released the first betas. Registered developers can download the profile for the first iOS and iPadOS betas from the Apple Developer Center, and once the profile is installed, beta updates will be available over the air. It's ...
Read Full Article71 comments
iphone 13 teal with text

Apple Begins Preparation for iPhone 13 Production Ahead of Fall Launch

Monday June 28, 2021 3:29 am PDT by
We're just a few months away from when Apple is expected to reveal the 2021 iPhone, dubbed the "iPhone 13." In preparation for its launch, it has been pulling in shipments of different components needed to produce the new iPhones, according to a report from DigiTimes. In years past, Apple released its latest iPhone lineup, alongside a new Apple Watch, during a September event at Apple Park....
Read Full Article60 comments

Official MacWorld SF 2004 Stream - It's Back.

Sunday January 4, 2004 7:18 pm PST by
Apple has reposted the "Official" MacWorld San Francisco 2004 Keynote webcast page. Watch Apple CEO Steve Jobs deliver the Macworld Expo keynote address from Moscone Center in San Francisco. See the live webcast right here onJanuary 6 at 9am PT exclusively in QuickTime and MPEG-4. It's an event you won't want to miss. Apple posted it previously -- but was taken down later that day. Without an ...
Read Full Article38 comments
iphone 11 colors

iPhone 12 Colors: Eight Total, Including Striking New Blue Color

Saturday October 10, 2020 4:52 pm PDT by
Apple's iPhone 12 lineup is expected to come in eight different colors, overhauling the iPhone color options to prospective customers. The colors come to accompany the iPhone 12's new squared-off industrial design, with a flat stainless steel band around the outer edge, at least on the Pro models, and glass on the rear. Current iPhone 11 Colors New rumors from a reliable Chinese Weibo account ...
Read Full Article
multiplefacesiphonex

iOS 12 Allows for Multiple Face ID Users on a Single iPhone X

Tuesday June 5, 2018 8:54 am PDT by
The iOS 12 beta appears to support adding a second face to the Face ID feature, allowing a second person to unlock an iPhone X without entering the passcode. This was discovered and later confirmed by multiple users on Reddit. Ever since the iPhone X was released last September, Apple's Face ID authentication system has been restricted to recognizing a single person's face to unlock the iPhone ...
Read Full Article45 comments