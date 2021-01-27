Apple Warns Against iPhone Camera Repairs With Non-Genuine Parts

Apple in the iOS 14.4 update released today introduced a feature that sends a warning notification when the camera on an Phone 12 model is unable to be verified as a new, genuine Apple camera.



To accompany that warning, Apple has shared a support document that highlights the importance of getting an iPhone repaired by a trained technician using genuine Apple parts, with warnings on what can happen when a non-Apple camera is used.

Apple says that if an ‌iPhone‌ camera needs replacement, it's important to use a certified technician because repairs done by non-certified technicians could result in improper function or issues with image quality. Safety is also a concern, according to Apple, as improper repairs could potentially leave loose parts that could lead to battery damage.

A non-genuine camera component can lead to compatibility or performance issues, with Apple warning of several potential things that could go wrong.

Camera does not focus correctly or images are not sharp

When using Portrait mode, the subject might not be in focus or only partially in focus

A 3rd-party app that uses the camera might freeze or quit unexpectedly

Real-time preview in 3rd-party apps might appear blank or might get stuck

The non-genuine camera notifications that Apple introduced in iOS 14 will show up on an iPhone 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, or 12 mini if one of these devices is repaired with a non-Apple camera component.

If such a repair is done, users will see a warning under Settings > General > About that says "Unable to verify this ‌iPhone‌ has a genuine Apple camera." The warning will also show up on the Lock screen for the first four days after a repair, and in the Settings app for 15 days.

Apple's warning will not affect the ability to use the ‌iPhone‌ or to access the camera, and the ‌iPhone‌ will remain fully functional.

Apple recommends that those in need of camera repairs get the ‌iPhone‌ camera replaced at an Apple Store, an Apple Authorized Service Provider, or through Apple's mail-in support. Independent Repair Providers are also able to offer genuine camera repair parts for out-of-warranty replacements.

This is not the first time that Apple has introduced warnings when repairs are made to an ‌iPhone‌ using non-genuine parts. There are similar warnings that show up when a non-verified display is used for a repair, and when a repair facility uses a non-genuine ‌iPhone‌ battery.