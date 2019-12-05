On the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Kuo: Apple to Launch 'Completely Wireless' iPhone Without Lightning Connector and 'iPhone SE2 Plus' With Touch ID Power Button in 2021
Apple will create more differentiation between the highest-end and high- end models. It will benefit the shipment of the highest-end model and iPhone ASP. Among new 2H21 iPhone models, we expect that the highest-end model would cancel the [Lightning] port and provide the completely wireless experience.Earlier in 2021, Kuo expects Apple will launch a "iPhone SE2 Plus" with a full-screen design but no Face ID. Instead, Touch ID will be built into power button.
Apple will launch the iPhone SE2 Plus in 1H21. We predict that the display size will be 5.5 or 6.1-inch. This model will adopt a full-screen design. The notch area will be smaller because of no Face ID support. The Touch ID will be integrated with the power button, which is located on the side.A report from JPMorgan analysts earlier this week said that Apple will be moving toward a biannual iPhone release cycle to help smooth out sales with Apple releasing two new iPhones in the first half of 2021 and two more in the second half of the year. Kuo's report offers a somewhat similar take although with a different set of details, as it looks like Apple may be making its "SE" cycle in the first half of the year a regular pattern.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
2020 redesign,better oled,promotion etc etc is already too much in apples terms so usbc for 2021
the board has a hard on for USB-C but the millions of users with existing lighting docks and/or accessories will be pissed beyond belief.
I hardly ever use the port but I suspect many will not like this
[ Read All Comments ]