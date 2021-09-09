Epic Games Asks Apple to Restore Fortnite in South Korea Following Ban on In-App Purchase Requirement

by

Epic Games today said that it has asked Apple to reinstate its Fortnite developer account because it intends to release Fortnite in South Korea.

South Korea in late August passed a bill that bans Apple from requiring developers to use its in-app purchase system. The bill forces Apple (and Google) to let developers use third-party payment methods to make purchases.

‌Epic Games‌ now says that it intends to release Fornite in Korea and offer both Epic payment and Apple payment options side-by-side "in compliance with the new Korean law."


Fortnite has been unavailable on iOS devices since Apple pulled the app in August 2020. Apple removed the app from the App Store after ‌Epic Games‌ added a direct payment option that skirted Apple's in-app purchase requirements, and since then, the two have been embroiled in a bitter legal battle.

‌Epic Games‌ attempted to get a judge to require Apple to allow Fortnite on the ‌App Store‌ while the lawsuit played out, but the judge refused because the situation that caused Fortnite to be banned was of ‌Epic Games‌' own making.

When South Korea passed its updated Telecommunications Business Act banning Apple from requiring in-app purchases, Apple said that it would put users at risk of fraud and undermine privacy protections.

The Telecommunications Business Act will put users who purchase digital goods from other sources at risk of fraud, undermine their privacy protections, make it difficult to manage their purchases, and features like "Ask to Buy" and Parental Controls will become less effective. We believe user trust in App Store purchases will decrease as a result of this legislation -- leading to fewer opportunities for the over 482,000 registered developers in Korea who have earned more than KRW8.55 trillion to date with Apple.

It is not yet clear if Apple will be willing to reinstate the Fortnite developer account and allow ‌Epic Games‌ to distribute Fortnite in South Korea.

Apple and ‌Epic Games‌ faced off in a trial that took place earlier this year, and we are still awaiting a final ruling from the judge overseeing the case. ‌Epic Games‌ argued that iOS should be opened up to competing app stores, but it is unlikely that Apple will be required to implement such a drastic change.

Tags: Epic Games, Fortnite, Epic Games vs. Apple Guide

Top Rated Comments

LFC2020 Avatar
LFC2020
39 minutes ago at 05:06 pm
Hope they’re never allowed on the App Store again.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Realityck Avatar
Realityck
34 minutes ago at 05:11 pm
Drag your feet Apple, after all the shenanigans Epic tried.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Meñito Avatar
Meñito
26 minutes ago at 05:20 pm

They’re using Apple’s intellectual property (thousands of APIs) to build their app. These are not open source to my knowledge and are likely licensed to them under Apple’s terms. Apple spends a boatload of money developing all of these “building blocks.” If they decide they don’t want someone using their licensed tools/software, especially someone who is not paying for it, then so be it. Just my opinion.
Thousands of API's that the developer pays when he renews his annual membership, that the user of the device pays when he buys an iPhone or any other Apple device. Everything else is Apple's abuse of its users and developers.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
B-Mc-C Avatar
B-Mc-C
44 minutes ago at 05:02 pm
They’re using Apple’s intellectual property (thousands of APIs) to build their app. These are not open source to my knowledge and are likely licensed to them under Apple’s terms. Apple spends a boatload of money developing all of these “building blocks.” If they decide they don’t want someone using their licensed tools/software, especially someone who is not paying for it, then so be it. Just my opinion.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Joe_ Avatar
Joe_
24 minutes ago at 05:22 pm
While I HATE Epic Games with a burning passion for brainwashing people and being very hypocritical, I think alternative payments should be a option if it’s not a developer trying to scam a user. Good, just don’t do Sideloading on iOS and I’ll be completely fine with whatever happens from here on out.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
amartinez1660 Avatar
amartinez1660
23 minutes ago at 05:23 pm

Hope they’re never allowed on the App Store again.
I get the sentiment (also let’s get ready for the Epic believers downvotes) but at this point it’s the law… basically Apple can’t use the “Epic didn’t follow the -no third party payments advertisement- guidelines” anymore as that guideline would be illegal now.

In South Korea looks like Epic has won.

Myself I get conflicted, Epic indeed does great things, I have been watching their latest advancements (Nanite and Lumen), the engineers themselves explaining it and honesty at the forefront pointing out all the drawbacks (half of the presentation is that: caveats, constraints and things to watch out for).
But at the same time these money grab sneaky throws… what the heck.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
