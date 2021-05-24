Epic Games v. Apple Trial Wraps Up, But We Likely Won't Know the Outcome for Months

by

The three week Epic Games v. Apple trial wrapped up today, with a series of debates that were held in lieu of traditional closing arguments. The wrap up follows Apple CEO Tim Cook's testimony last week, which saw him grilled by Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers on Apple's App Store policies.

fortnite apple featured
As outlined by Protocol, at the conclusion of the trial, Rogers aimed to get at the heart of the dispute and determine what remedies might ultimately be appropriate.

As she did earlier in the trial, Rogers hinted that she may be leaning toward something of a compromise with a ruling that would see Apple required to allow apps like Fortnite to direct users to make purchases on the web rather than in apps, something that's currently forbidden by the ‌App Store‌ rules.

In this scenario, Apple would be required to relax its "anti-steering" restrictions, but the rest of the iOS ecosystem would remain untouched and would function as normal. Apple's lawyers attempted to say that Apple's anti-steering rules are meant to improve transaction efficiency, but Cook's testimony undermined that argument. "Cook conceded that it's a method of being compensated for intellectual property," Rogers said.

Epic's lawyers argued that iOS should be opened up to competing app stores. Apple could still offer the security and privacy of the current ‌App Store‌, but with third-party app stores, customers would have a choice. Epic's closing argument pointed toward the Mac as an example of what iOS should look like.

Apple's lawyers argued that consumer choice already exists because people can choose Android, and that the changes that ‌Epic Games‌ wants implemented would ruin the iPhone by making it less secure with apps that are impossible to curate or moderate. Epic wants Apple to "drop its gloves and stand in the middle of the arena and take what comes without any meaningful defense," Apple's lawyer said.

Rogers was not particularly convinced by Epic's argument because it would result in such a drastic change to the ‌App Store‌. ‌Epic Games‌ could not demonstrate similar antitrust cases where the extreme kind of outcome it is asking for had been granted by a court.

At the conclusion of the trial, Judge Rogers said that she expects that her verdict will take quite some time, but she did not provide a concrete date. It could be several weeks before we hear about the ‌Epic Games‌ v. Apple trial again, and it's quite likely that any decision will be appealed, so this is a lawsuit that could carry on for months to come.

cmaier
cmaier
1 hour ago at 05:00 pm

This judge seems to be technologically impaired. You cannot force Apple to allow 3rd party payments!
She today asked Epic's attorney the key question - customers buy into the Apple ecosystem, knowing what that means. Doesn't forcing them to behave like Android actually *eliminate* customer choice?

Epic's attorney didn't have much of an answer to that.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
cmaier
cmaier
1 hour ago at 04:59 pm
Years, not months. Whoever loses will appeal. It will take a long time for final resolution.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
countryside
countryside
1 hour ago at 04:59 pm
This judge seems to be technologically impaired. You cannot force Apple to allow 3rd party payments!

My family business rents office space from 1 of 2 strip centers in our town. I agreed to the terms. I lease the space. We give them a percentage of our profits. If I do not want to give them a commission, I will LEAVE. BUT, they are in a GOOD LOCATION. They bring CUSTOMERS TO US!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
cmaier
cmaier
1 hour ago at 05:07 pm

The technologically inept judge does Apple no favours.

I’m sure both sides have appeals drafted and ready to file.
She doesn't appear to be technologically inept. I listened to most of the trial, and have watched her in a bunch of other hearings and patent matters, and she asks reasonable questions and seems to get the issues.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
diddl14
diddl14
53 minutes ago at 05:23 pm
so finally we can say goodbye for a while to these epic avatars..
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
InGen
InGen
58 minutes ago at 05:17 pm

Fingers crossed we see a big loss for Apple soon. ?
You're in the wrong neighbourhood boyo
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
