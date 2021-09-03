Second Season of Apple TV+ Show 'Little America' to Start Shooting Early 2022

Shooting for the second season of acclaimed Apple TV+ show "Little America" will take place early next year, according to series co-creator Emily V. Gordon.



The shooting schedule was revealed in a tweet by Gordon, who co-wrote the immigrant anthology series with Kumail Nanjiani. Gordon's response to a query about the show implied that shooting had been delayed by the global health crisis.



"Our show is uniquely unsuited to shooting in pandemic times, as we have a lot of international actors and a different cast each episode," said Gordon. "But we're prepping to shoot early next year."

Season one, which premiered in January 2020, received largely positive reviews from critics, many of whom called it the best ‌Apple TV‌+ show available at the time. Indeed, reception was so positive that Apple renewed the show before the first season had even debuted on its streaming service. "Little America" was also the first ‌Apple TV+‌ show to feature an accompanying podcast.

Nanjiani and Gordon are best known for "The Big Sick," and the first series of "Little America" is based on true stories pulled from Epic Magazine.

Apple in 2020 signed a multi-year content deal with Lee Eisenberg, the co-creator, executive producer, and co-showrunner of the ‌Apple TV+‌ series. Eisenberg is known for his work on "The Office," where he served as a writer and co-executive producer.