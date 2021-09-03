Second Season of Apple TV+ Show 'Little America' to Start Shooting Early 2022
Shooting for the second season of acclaimed Apple TV+ show "Little America" will take place early next year, according to series co-creator Emily V. Gordon.
The shooting schedule was revealed in a tweet by Gordon, who co-wrote the immigrant anthology series with Kumail Nanjiani. Gordon's response to a query about the show implied that shooting had been delayed by the global health crisis.
"Our show is uniquely unsuited to shooting in pandemic times, as we have a lot of international actors and a different cast each episode," said Gordon. "But we're prepping to shoot early next year."
Season one, which premiered in January 2020, received largely positive reviews from critics, many of whom called it the best Apple TV+ show available at the time. Indeed, reception was so positive that Apple renewed the show before the first season had even debuted on its streaming service. "Little America" was also the first Apple TV+ show to feature an accompanying podcast.
Nanjiani and Gordon are best known for "The Big Sick," and the first series of "Little America" is based on true stories pulled from Epic Magazine.
Apple in 2020 signed a multi-year content deal with Lee Eisenberg, the co-creator, executive producer, and co-showrunner of the Apple TV+ series. Eisenberg is known for his work on "The Office," where he served as a writer and co-executive producer.
Top Stories
Apple today announced the first U.S. states that will be rolling out the ability for residents to add their driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch. Arizona and Georgia will be the first states to support the feature, with Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma, and Utah to follow, according to Apple.
Apple said select TSA security checkpoints in ...
With the launch of Apple's iPhone 13 lineup believed to be just a few weeks away, we have compiled all of the coherent rumors from our coverage over the past year to build a full picture of the features and upgrades coming to the company's new smartphones.
For clarity, only explicit improvements, upgrades, and new features compared to the iPhone 12 lineup are listed. It is worth noting that...
Android users are significantly less interested in the iPhone 13 models than they were this time last year in the iPhone 12 models, having been put off by the continued lack of a fingerprint scanner and concerns around child safety features, according to a new survey by SellCell.
The survey, conducted earlier this month, asked more than 5,000 current Android users in the United States aged...
Recent sightings of a notchless iPhone in highly popular Apple TV+ comedy "Ted Lasso" have led to sensational headlines suggesting this is a canny bit of product placement on Apple's part and that the iPhone 13 will be notchless. In actuality – and this could go without saying – the phone in question is very likely just showing a poorly superimposed display added in post-production.
Notchless ...
Apple is planning to add a raft of new health features to the Apple Watch, including blood-pressure trends, a thermometer for fertility and sleep tracking, sleep apnea detection, and diabetes detection, as well as a number of updates for existing models, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Sources who claim to be familiar with Apple's plans and have access to internal company documents...
A normal-looking Lightning cable that can used to steal data like passwords and send it to a hacker has been developed, Vice reports.
The "OMG Cable" compared to Apple's Lightning to USB cable. The "OMG Cable" works exactly like a normal Lightning to USB cable and can log keystrokes from connected Mac keyboards, iPads, and iPhones, and then send this data to a bad actor who could be over a...
Production of the upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 has been delayed due to the upcoming watch featuring a "complicated design," according to a report by Nikkei Asia.
According to the report, Apple suppliers began small-scale production of the watch last week, and during which, employees "encountered critical challenges in reaching satisfactory production performance." Manufacturers of Apple...
With Apple's third-generation AirPods believed to be arriving alongside the iPhone 13, which is just a few weeks away, we have compiled all of the coherent rumors from our news coverage to build a full picture of the features and upgrades coming to the company's next-generation wireless earbuds.
AirPods 3 clones in a clear case, reportedly showing the next-generation design.
It is worth...
Apple is working on satellite capabilities for the iPhone that will allow users to send texts in emergency situations, reports Bloomberg. The feature would also allow iPhone users to report crashes and other emergencies in areas where there is no cellular coverage.
There are at least two emergency features that will rely on satellite networks, and while satellite technology has been in the...
Following a report earlier this week from Nikkei Asia that claimed volume production of upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 models had been delayed due to manufacturing challenges, a new report has offered a more specific timeframe.
According to a paywalled preview of a DigiTimes report, suppliers are scheduled to ramp up Apple Watch Series 7 production starting at the end of September. That...