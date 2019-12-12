Apple TV+ Show 'Little America' Renewed for Second Season Ahead of January Debut

"Little America," described as an immigrant anthology series, has not yet launched and is set to debut on January 17, 2020, so Apple is renewing it before it debuts.
Nanjiani and Gordon are best known for "The Big Sick," and the new series is based on true stories pulled from Epic Magazine. Zachary Quinto, known for "Star Trek," will star in the fourth episode, and other cast members will include Jearnest Corchado, John Ortiz, Angela Lin, Kai To, Sophia Xu, Shaun Toub, Shila Vosough Ommi, Eshan Inamdar, Priyanka Bose, and Conphidance.
Each episode will be a half hour in length, and there will be eight episodes in the first season. Variety has a rundown of each episode that's coming:
The Manager - At 12 years old, Kabir must learn to run a Utah motel on his own when his parents are deported back to India.Lee Eisenberg, known for his work on "The Office," is writing and executive producing the show alongside Nanjiani and Gordon. "Master of None" co-creator Andrew Yang is also an executive producer.
The Jaguar - Marisol, an undocumented teenager from Mexico, navigates the rarefied world of competitive squash with the help of her coach who inspires her to dream big -- on and off the court.
The Cowboy - Iwegbuna, an economic grad student from a small village in Nigeria, struggles to adjust to life in Oklahoma ,but he gains confidence and a connection to home by becoming a part of a culture he admired most as a child: cowboys.
The Silence - Sylviane's ten-day silent meditation retreat takes an unexpected turn when she develops feelings for a man with whom she's shared everything but words.
The Son - When Rafiq escapes from his home in Syria after his father discovers he is gay, he's forced to go on the run until he finds his "home" in the unlikeliest of places.
The Baker - Beatrice, the only one of her 22 siblings to be sent from Uganda to college in the US, tries to achieve her own version of the American Dream by selling her chocolate chip cookies from a basket on her head.
The Grand Prize Expo Winners - A Singaporean single mother wins an all-inclusive Alaskan cruise-- allowing her and her two children to experience a taste of the good life on an emotionally cathartic trip.
The Rock - Faraz will stop at nothing to build a home for his Iranian family, including attempting to remove a massive rock from an otherwise perfect piece of real estate in Yonkers.