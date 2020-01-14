Apple Inks Content Creation Deal With Lee Eisenberg, Co-Creator of Upcoming Apple TV+ Show 'Little America'

Eisenberg will be launching a new production company, Piece of Work Entertainment, and he will create digital media projects exclusively for Apple TV+.
Eisenberg is one of several film industry creators that have inked deals with Apple. Apple has content deals with Alfonso Cuaron, Jon Chu, Justin Lin, Jason Katims, and more.
Along with "Little America," Eisenberg is known for his work on "The Office," where he served as a writer and co-executive producer. He has also worked on screenplays that include "Year One" and "Bad Teacher."
"Little America," Eisenberg's first Apple TV+ show, is set to debut this Friday on January 17. "Little America" is an anthology series that highlights the stories of immigrants, and it was produced by Eisenberg, Kumail Nanjiani, and Emily V. Gordon, among others.
The series has received largely positive reviews from critics, who have called it the best Apple TV+ show yet. "Little America" has already been renewed for season 2.