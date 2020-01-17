On the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
First Season of Critically Acclaimed Show 'Little America' Now Available to Stream on Apple TV+
The show features eight half hour episodes that each focus on a different story, from a 12-year-old who has to run a Utah motel on his own after his parents are deported back to India, to a Nigerian grad student who becomes a cowboy.
Zachary Quinto, known for "Star Trek," stars in the fourth episode, and other cast members include Jearnest Corchado, John Ortiz, Angela Lin, Kai To, Sophia Xu, Shaun Toub, Shila Vosough Ommi, Eshan Inamdar, Priyanka Bose, and Conphidance.
Show creators Nanjiani and Gordon are best known for "The Big Sick," and each story in the series they've created is based on a real-life tale pulled from Epic Magazine.
Lee Eisenberg, known for his work on "The Office," is writing and executive producing the show alongside Nanjiani and Gordon. Eisenberg this week signed a multi-year content deal with Apple.
The series has received largely positive reviews from critics, who have called it the best Apple TV+ show yet. "Little America" has already been renewed for season 2.
Apple TV+ is available through the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and select smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, and Vizio, as well as online at tv.apple.com. The streaming service costs $4.99 per month in the United States, with a seven-day free trial available.