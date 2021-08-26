Tim Cook to Receive $750 Million Worth of Apple's Stock This Week

Days after celebrating his tenth anniversary at Apple's helm, Tim Cook is poised to receive a whopping $750 million of Apple's stock this week as the final installment of his pay deal with Apple, put in place over a decade ago when he took over the company, Bloomberg reports.



The installment will consist of 5 million shares of Apple's stock, equating to be around worth $750 million, according to Bloomberg. Last year, Cook received restricted stock units worth up to $114 million, ensuring he'll remain CEO until at least 2025.

Cook, aged 60, has a net worth of roughly $1.5 billion according to Bloomberg's Billionaires Index. Though a billionaire, Cook's compensation for 2020 was among the most modest compared to other high-paid tech CEOs. In 2020, Cook received $14.7 million, according to SEC filings.

The CEO has said in the past he donates a portion of his salary and compensation to charitable organizations and plans to give most of his wealth away.