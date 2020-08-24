Apple CEO Tim Cook Donates $5 Million in Stock to Charity
Apple CEO Tim Cook last week donated more than $5 million in Apple stock to an unnamed charity, according to an SEC filing shared today.
Cook donated a total of 10,715 shares worth $5.4 million at Apple's current closing price of $503.43. The SEC filing does not include details on where Cook donated his money.
Every year in August, Cook donates right around $5 million worth of stock to charity, and in a 2015 interview, Cook said that he had plans to give away the vast majority of his wealth with a "systematic approach to philanthropy."
Following the donation, Cook continues to hold 837,374 shares of Apple stock worth $422 million.
Not really. $5M is a lot more than $1.
This is probably as if I were to donate a dollar.
But nice anyway.
Hmmm. Isn’t this a tax break? He could always cash in the stock options and make a private donation that doesn’t require any public disclosure.
He’s just a great guy.
$5.4 million is ~ 0.54% of Tim Cook's $1 billion+ net worth ('https://www.macrumors.com/2020/08/10/tim-cook-net-worth-1-billion/').
Maybe GtrDude's net worth is $185 as $1 would be 0.54%