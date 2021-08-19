Ninth Generation iPad With Faster Processor and Thinner Design Expected This Fall

by

As the back-to-school season kicks in, Apple plans to update its baseline iPad this fall with a new ninth-generation model tailored towards students, sporting a thinner design and an improved processor, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

In September of last year, Apple updated the baseline iPad with the faster and more powerful A12 Bionic chip starting at $329, or $299 for education customers. The baseline update sits at the lower end of the ‌iPad‌ lineup and is tailored for customers needing an affordable ‌iPad‌ for day-to-day use.

For the 9th generation model, Apple is likely to continue with the current design featuring Touch ID and a Home Button. The updated model will feature a faster processor with improved performance and graphics and a thinner form factor.

The updated ‌iPad‌ joins a busy fall season for Apple, as the company is also expected to be preparing a more significant update to the iPad mini. The new iPad mini is rumored to feature a larger display with smaller bezels, improved performance, and an updated overall design. Apple is also preparing new iPhones, Apple Watches, AirPods, and MacBook Pros for launch in the coming months.

Top Rated Comments

Kung gu Avatar
Kung gu
17 minutes ago at 12:59 am

Thinner design? Bring M1 chip to the iPad :)
For the price that won't happen. The base iPad will always get old A series chips. Thats more than enough power for most base iPad users.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
