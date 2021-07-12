Sixth-Generation iPad Mini With Smaller Bezels, Larger Display, and Improved Performance Expected to Launch This Fall

Apple plans to release its sixth-generation iPad mini this fall with a new design that features slimmer bezels, a larger display, and improved performance, Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman reports.



In the latest edition of his weekly "Power On" newsletter, Gurman says the new ‌iPad mini‌, which is rumored to include an 8.4-inch display, an increase from the current 7.9-inch screen size, is a "go for this fall." Apple last updated its ‌iPad mini‌ in 2019 with Apple Pencil support, and Gurman calls the upcoming update the ‌iPad mini‌'s "biggest redesign" since it launched.

Last fall, Apple updated its baseline iPad with an improved processor, followed by a major redesign to the iPad Air. The updated ‌iPad Air‌ features no Home Button and an-all screen design. Gurman says the ‌iPad mini‌ 6 will feature a design "similar" to the current latest ‌iPad Air‌.

Appel leaker Jon Prosser recently shared renders of what he claims to be the upcoming ‌iPad mini‌. According to the leaker, the ‌iPad mini‌ will feature a Touch ID sensor embedded into the power button, a hardware change first introduced in the ‌iPad Air‌. He also claims it will feature an A14 chip and a USB-C port rather than a Lightning port.

Apple is said to be releasing multiple products this fall, which alongside the annual iPhone and Apple Watch revamp, we're also expecting redesigned MacBook Pros and the sixth-generation ‌iPad mini‌.