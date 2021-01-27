Skip to Content

Spigen AirTags Accessory Listed Online for 'Late October' Release

by

A case accessory from Cyrill, a sub-brand of Spigen, for Apple's long-rumored AirTags has been listed online for pre-order with a shipping date of "late October."

airtags spigen leather case 1

The storefront listing, spotted by iMore, is for a case accessory titled "Basic Leather - Black" and said to be "for AirTag." Listings for the same product in alternate colors have also been added to Amazon. The accessory is priced at $19.99 and the page lists a number of product features:

  • Stylish and classy vegan leather strap case perfect accessory for minimalist
  • Firm button clasp keeps your AirTag securely
  • Hang your AirTag on your bag, key, wallets, clutches with stylish gold clip-on carabiner
  • Wireless charging compatible.
  • CYRILL Basic Leather strap case for Apple AirTag (2020)

The most interesting tidbit is the mention of wireless charging for ‌AirTags‌. This supports previous suggestions that AirTags may charge wirelessly or even on the back of an iPhone, rather than use a replaceable CR2032 battery.

The ‌AirTags‌' 2020 model year is an obvious error, as the product has yet to be released in early 2021. However, this may add credence to the rumor that ‌AirTags‌ were originally planned to launch in 2020 before being delayed until March 2021. Indeed, the "late October" note on the listing could be referring to October 2020, rather than October 2021, if it is as outdated as the model year suggests.

airtags spigen leather case 2

While it is difficult to learn much new information about the design of ‌AirTags‌ from the product listing, the images seem to meet the speculation of previous rumors that the ‌AirTags‌ will feature a slim disc-like design and a white front. The leather portion of the accessory also seems to be very similar to leaked images of an alleged Apple-designed AirTag keychain accessory from last year.

This is not the first time that third-party ‌AirTags‌ accessories have come to light. Earlier this month, images of Nomad's ‌AirTags‌ Keychain and ‌AirTags‌ Glasses Holder accessories leaked online. Apple does not generally provide accessory makers with product specifications or details ahead of launch, so the product renders that Spigen and Nomad created are more likely based on rumors and not representative of the final ‌AirTags‌ design.

‌AirTags‌ are expected to work similarly to other item trackers such as Tile, allowing users to attach them to various items like cameras, wallets, keys, glasses, and more, to be able to locate them if they are misplaced. Rumors indicate ‌AirTags‌ will feature a built-in U1 ultra wideband chip for accurate indoor positioning information that will also allow for augmented reality-based tracking functionality.

There have been signs of ‌AirTags‌ since iOS 13, and despite a multitude of rumors suggesting Apple was heading for a 2020 launch, the elusive product has yet to emerge. Earlier this month, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple will release ‌AirTags‌ at some point in 2021, though he did not provide more specific information.

Top Rated Comments

Bryan Bowler Avatar
Bryan Bowler
1 hour ago at 07:58 am
At this point, the Apple Car might be released before AirTags!
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JackRabbitJobs Avatar
JackRabbitJobs
56 minutes ago at 08:20 am
I ordered exactly this item two days ago on Amazon Germany. Dispatched yesterday, arriving tomorrow by 10PM:



Attachment Image
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
svanstrom Avatar
svanstrom
47 minutes ago at 08:29 am


If Air Tags don’t have a hole in them for attachments, it will be a _MAJOR_ flaw in user design.

The hole will be in your wallet.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kstotlani Avatar
kstotlani
1 hour ago at 08:03 am
I would like it to have a small hole to put it in a key chain or tie it to something. I don’t want to buy these ugly and bulky accessories.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TVreporter Avatar
TVreporter
1 hour ago at 08:04 am
AirTags have become the new AirPower — just release them already!

And the next Apple TV too!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mrr Avatar
mrr
48 minutes ago at 08:27 am
If Air Tags don’t have a hole in them for attachments, it will be a _MAJOR_ flaw in user design.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
