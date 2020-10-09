Prosser: AirPods Studio to Start at $350 But Won't Feature at Next Week's Apple Event, AirTags Delayed Until March 2021

Following this morning's deluge of Apple product leaks from Chinese Weibo account "Kang," Jon Prosser has claimed that Apple's rumored "AirPods Studio" premium headphones will not feature at Apple's iPhone 12 event next week.



According to Prosser, three separate sources of his have now confirmed that "‌AirPods Studio‌ will NOT be in the event." That prediction falls in line with Prosser's claim earlier this week the headphones won't reach mass production until October 20.

Prosser thinks ‌AirPods Studio‌ could instead be announced via press release at the end of the month. It's also worth noting that as of late September Apple stopped selling third-party audio accessories like speakers and headphones, suggesting a new HomePod "Mini" or ‌AirPods Studio‌ launch is imminent.

In addition, Prosser claims the image renders floating about are of the "luxury variant" and will retail for $599, while another "sport-like variant" will be made of cheaper materials for $350, which is notably the same pricing as the current Beats Studio in the Beats lineup.

In another tweet this morning, Prosser says he is being told that Apple has "pushed back the announcement and launch of Apple's AirTags to March 2021." "‌AirTags‌" are said to be the name of Apple's Tile-like Bluetooth tracking devices, designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets. These item trackers will let you keep an eye on your possessions right in the Find My app.

For what it's worth, Prosser believes Chinese leaker Kang's information regarding the iPhone 12 and rumored HomePod Mini is accurate, and Prosser may have amended his own claims about ‌AirTags‌ and ‌AirPods Studio‌ in light of their absence from Kang's hefty pre-Apple event leak dump.