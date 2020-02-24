In the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
AirTags Said to Be 'Completely Waterproof' and Use Magnetic Charging Like Apple Watch
Evidence of AirTags has been found in builds of iOS 13 since last summer, and it appears the small item trackers will show up in the Find My app and enable users to locate misplaced items. With ultra wideband support found in the iPhone 11 lineup and augmented reality, it looks like AirTags could offer high precision and direct the user straight to an item, even pinpointing it within a room.
We're not sure when to expect AirTags to launch, but it looks like it may not be imminent yet, as noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said just last week that production isn't expected to ramp up until the second or third quarter, and today's report from Mac Otakara claims an announcement in the fall of this year, which would likely be alongside new iPhones in September.
Ideally they should support Qi wireless charging, and hopefully not another magnetic charger.
I am really looking forward to these. I have 2 carbon fiber bicycles I want to put these on.
What's the expected range? Don't Tiles work over only a few feet? Seems like at that range locating your bike should be easy.
