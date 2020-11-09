Photo Depicts Alleged AirTag Keychain

Rumors have suggested Apple's upcoming AirTags Bluetooth item trackers will come with various accessories to allow them to be attached to items, and now an alleged AirTag keychain has surfaced on Twitter.



Leaker Fudge (@choco_bit) shared what might be an AirTag carrying accessory in a Saddle Brown color.

A patent for an 'AirTag' accessory

As Fudge points out, the design of the ring is similar to what's been seen in an AirTag patent, but it is something that's easy to fake and therefore the legitimacy of the accessory in the photo cannot be confirmed. Fudge suggests taking the leak with a "bit of salt" because it's easy to reproduce, but if legitimate, this could be our first look at an AirTag accessory.

Another AirTag accessory patent image

‌AirTags‌ themselves are believed to be small, round discs that can be attached to items to allow those items to be tracked in the Find My app right alongside iPhones, iPads, Macs, and other Apple devices.

A rendering of what ‌AirTags‌ could look like

There have been a lot of mixed rumors on when ‌AirTags‌ first launched, and there's still no clear word on when we might see them. It's possible ‌AirTags‌ will make an appearance at the November event, but it may not be likely given the event's expected Mac focus.

Instead, Apple could hold ‌AirTags‌ until sometime in 2021. For more on what to expect when Apple launches ‌AirTags‌, check out our guide.