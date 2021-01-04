Kuo: Apple to Unveil AirTags, Augmented Reality Device, and More in 2021
Apple plans to release its long-awaited AirTags item trackers, an unspecified augmented reality device, and other new products in 2021, according to a new research note from reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, obtained by MacRumors.
AirTags are expected to help users keep track of their personal belongings, such as their keys, wallets, and backpacks, and would notify users on their Apple devices when they are separated from a tagged item. In 2019, MacRumors obtained screenshots showing that AirTags will be managed through a new Items tab in the Find My app.
As for the augmented reality device, Apple is widely rumored to be working on an augmented reality headset, glasses, or both, but Kuo did not specify. iPhones and iPads also offer augmented reality features, so there is ambiguity here.
As expected, Kuo also said that Apple plans to release new AirPods, more Apple Silicon Macs, and its first devices with Mini-LED displays throughout the year. Previous rumors have pointed towards a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro and various MacBook models with Mini-LED displays launching in 2021, offering richer colors, improved contrast, and more.
Kuo previously said that Apple plans to release redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with Apple Silicon and Mini-LED displays in 2021. He also previously forecasted that a new MacBook Air with Apple Silicon and a Mini-LED display will launch in 2022, but it is unclear if that notebook will also sport a new design.
Apple already announced that it plans to transition its entire Mac lineup to Apple Silicon within around two years, with other rumored models in the pipeline including a redesigned 24-inch iMac and smaller Mac Pro-like desktop.
Top Rated Comments
It will be a big year of spending in my house if they release a new 12.9” iPad Pro with miniLED, 5G and M-like chip, and a 16” MBP with M-silicon.
Any product with an M chip is likely to be a blockbuster, so just from that alone, I'd say Apple has a big year ahead.
No. If the Apple car was coming out next year, we would have heard about it several years ago.
Still betting that the Apple Car comes out first. :)
A car has to be announced years in advance. It’s not like an iPhone or glasses, where they can announce it and then ship it just a couple weeks or months later.
Look at the Tesla cyber truck, it was announced all the way back in November 2019, and deliveries aren’t set to start until 2022 at the earliest.