iOS 14
Fall 2020

Previewed at WWDC in June.

macOS 11 Big Sur
Fall 2020

Apple's next-generation macOS operating system.

iMac
Late 2020

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

AirTags
AirPods Studio
Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
Apple's AirTags Rumored for October Launch: Here's What to Expect

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets. Called AirTags, these item trackers will let you keep an eye on your possessions right in the Find My app.

‌AirTags‌ are perhaps one of Apple's worst-kept secrets because we've been seeing signs of them in various versions of iOS since early 2019, but it looks like ‌AirTags‌ may finally be ready to launch, coming alongside new iPhones this fall.

Based on images found in iOS, ‌AirTags‌ may be small, circular tags with built-in Bluetooth and ultra-wideband support for tracking purposes. You'll be able to locate your ‌AirTags‌ in the ‌Find My‌ app on iPhone, iPad, and Mac right alongside all of your Apple devices that support ‌Find My‌.

The rumored ultra-wideband support is worth noting because it's going to let iPhones with a U1 chip (the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max) track positioning with more accuracy than Bluetooth alone. If you lose your keys down the couch cushion, for example, the ‌iPhone‌ should be able to lead you right to them.

We don't know how ‌AirTags‌ will attach to items, but Apple may use rings, adhesive, or a similar method. The exact design also isn't known at this time, but ‌AirTags‌ are expected to be water resistant. As for charging, there are mixed rumors. ‌AirTags‌ might have a replaceable CR2032 battery or they might feature a rechargeable battery that works with an Apple Watch-style charging puck.

Anything that's lost will show up on a ‌Find My‌ map, and you'll see an associated address. Inside, and when you're close, you may also see an augmented reality map with the specific positioning of your lost device. ‌AirTags‌ will also be able to play a sound when you're close by, making it even easier to locate what you're looking for.

There's an iOS 13 feature that lets Apple products communicate with one another when offline, so your lost ‌iPhone‌ can ping off of someone else's that it comes into contact with even without a cellular connection, letting you know where it is. This same feature could come to ‌AirTags‌.

We could be seeing ‌AirTags‌ quite soon, if the most recent AirTag rumor from Japanese site Mac Otakara is to be believed. Mac Otakara believes Apple will hold an event in October that will see the launch of iPhone 12 models, the Apple Watch Series 6, and the ‌AirTags‌.

Top Stories

AirTags, iPhone 12, and Apple Watch Series 6 Announcements Rumored for Event Coming in Second Half of October [Updated]

Monday August 31, 2020 11:07 am PDT by
Apple is planning to hold an event in the latter half of October that will see the unveiling of the iPhone 12 models, Apple Watch Series 6, and long-rumored AirTags, according to a report from Japanese site Mac Otakara. Citing rumors from "Chinese suppliers," Mac Otakara suggests that Apple initially planned to release the AirTags around the same time that the 2020 iPhone SE was launched,...
Bloomberg: Apple Launching iPhone 12, Apple Watch Series 6, iPad Air, Smaller HomePod and AirPods Studio This Fall

Monday August 31, 2020 11:09 pm PDT by
Apple has a number of products in the works that are set to debut this fall, and this evening, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and Debby Wu shared details on Apple's launch plans, reiterating many of the rumors that we've previously heard about the upcoming product lineup. There are four new iPhones in the works in 5.4, 6.1, and 6.7-inch sizes, with Apple planning to stagger the iPhone launches. The ...
iPhone 12 to Come in 'Dark Blue' Color Option

Monday August 31, 2020 4:13 am PDT by
Apple will offer a new "dark blue" model in its upcoming iPhone 12 lineup, according to a new report today. iPhone 12 Pro in Navy Blue concept via EverythingApplePro/Max Weinbach Hit-and-miss Taiwanese publication DigiTimes claims that a dark blue iPhone color will be available "for the first time" in addition to several new features and specification upgrades coming to Apple's smartphone...
Report: Super-Lightweight 12-inch MacBook Powered By Apple Silicon to Launch This Year

Monday August 31, 2020 2:19 am PDT by
Apple has designed a 12-inch MacBook powered by Apple Silicon that weighs less than one kilogram and the company intends to launch it by the end of the year, according to a new report today. Apple's first ARM-based Mac will use an A14X processor, which is codenamed "Tonga" and manufactured by TSMC, and the MacBook will have a battery life of between 15 and 20 hours, according to the...
Apple Watch Series 6 Rumors: Blood Oxygen Tracking, Performance Improvements, Faster WiFi and More

Monday August 31, 2020 1:29 pm PDT by
Alongside new iPhones each year, Apple unveils an updated version of the Apple Watch, introducing new features and improving on existing functionality. We're expecting the sixth-generation Apple Watch in 2020, and we could perhaps see some useful new health tracking functionality. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The most notable new feature we could see in Apple...
iOS 13.7 Now Available With Support for Exposure Notifications Express

Tuesday September 1, 2020 10:07 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS 13.7, a major update that comes more than a month after the release of iOS 13.6. iOS 13.7 is an update that's being introduced to roll out a new Exposure Notifications System that does not require an app to be downloaded for the feature to be turned on. The iOS 13.7 updates are available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the updates, ...
iPhone 12 Again Reported to Come With LiDAR Scanner

Monday August 31, 2020 5:30 am PDT by
LiDAR is set to see "increasing penetration in consumer electronics devices," catalyzed by the upcoming iPhone 12, according to a new report by DigiTimes. LiDAR, which stands for "light detection and ranging," first appeared in the Apple product lineup in the 2020 iPad Pro. The technology was primarily used in the automotive industry before coming to handheld consumer technology products....
Apple Expands Exposure Notification API With 'Express' Option That Doesn't Require an App

Tuesday September 1, 2020 9:02 am PDT by
Apple is today releasing iOS 13.7 with a major step forward in the Exposure Notification API that's available for public health authorities to use for their COVID-19 contact tracing efforts. Exposure Notifications Express is designed to provide simpler deployment of regional exposure notifications without the need to develop or maintain an app. The new Exposure Notifications Express system...
Report: Apple Silicon iMac With Custom GPU to Launch in Second Half of 2021

Monday August 31, 2020 2:24 am PDT by
Apple will debut a powerful custom-designed graphics procesing unit in its first Arm-based iMac which is set to launch in the second half of next year, according to a new report today. Codenamed "Lifuka," the self-developed GPU to feature in the Apple Silicon powered iMac will be produced using TSMC's 5-nanometer manufacturing process, and will offer better performance and be more energy...
Proven Leaker Suggests Apple Watch Series 6 Models Won't Be Announced in September

Wednesday September 2, 2020 7:47 am PDT by
While new iPhone and Apple Watch models are typically unveiled on stage at a September event, 2020 has been anything but an ordinary year, so there is a good chance that Apple's fall product announcements will deviate from the norm at least slightly. At the very least, it is unlikely that Apple will hold an in-person iPhone event this year, unless it were limited to a small group of...
