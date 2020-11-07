Guides
All New iOS 14.2 Emoji

iOS 14.2 comes with a bunch of new emoji.

All of iOS 14.2's New Features

Here's a list of all the new features in iOS 14.2.

iPhone 12 Cases

iPhone 12 and 12 Pro cases are available now. Find one you like.

iPhone 12 Size Comparison

See the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Max side-by-side with all modern iPhones.

How to Hard Reset iPhone 12
Night Mode Selfies on iPhone 12
How to Measure Height with iPhone 12 Pro
iPhone 12 vs. iPhone 12 Pro
iPhone 12 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro Max
iPhone 12 Mini vs iPhone 12
iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11
Apple Watch Series SE vs 6
Apple Watch Series 5 vs 6
How to Change App Icons in iOS 14
Should you buy a Mac now or wait for Arm Macs?
See more guides
Upcoming
macOS 11 Big Sur
Fall 2020

Apple's next-generation macOS operating system.

AirPods Studio
Fall 2020

The AirPods Studio are Apple's rumored high-end over-ear headphones that could launch this fall for $349. AirPods Studio will feature Active Noise Cancellation, swappable ear cups, and more.

iMac
Late 2020

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

Apple Glasses
2021?

Apple Augmented Reality Glasses are said to be coming in the next couple of years. Here's what we know so far.

AirTags
iPhone 13
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

Top Stories: Apple Event Next Week, iPhone Pre-Orders, iOS 14.2 Released

by

It feels like we've barely been able to catch our breath from Apple news since September, and this week was no exception with Apple announcing yet another virtual event for next Tuesday, November 10, and launching pre-orders for the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and HomePod mini.

In addition, this week saw the launch of iOS 14.2 with some new emoji, an Intercom feature, and additional updates, fixes, and tweaks, while we also learned more about some of Apple's MagSafe accessories. Throw in the usual bevy of rumors about future products, and it was quite a busy week.

Read on below for all of the details from this week!

Apple Event Announced for November 10, Apple Silicon Macs Expected

Apple has announced that it will be hosting its third event in as many months on Tuesday, November 10 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, teasing that it has "one more thing" to unveil. Apple will once again be streaming the event online, on both its website and YouTube.


The event is widely expected to mark the arrival of the first Apple Silicon Mac — or perhaps Macs plural. In June, Apple announced that it would be transitioning from Intel processors to its own custom Apple Silicon processors in Macs, promising industry-leading performance per watt. At the time, Apple said that it planned to ship its first Mac with Apple Silicon by the end of 2020, so a release should be rather soon.

Bloomberg this week reported that the first Apple Silicon Macs will likely be new models of the 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. The report claimed that a new 16-inch MacBook Pro with Apple Silicon is also in development, but it is unclear if that model will debut next week. Farther down the line, Apple is also said to be working on a smaller version of the Mac Pro, but it sounds like it won't be announced until at least 2021.

For full details on everything we expect to see and could see at Tuesday's event, check out our event guide.

iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max and HomePod Mini Now Available for Pre-Order

Apple is now accepting pre-orders for the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max through its online storefront and the Apple Store app, as well as through carrier partners.


Pre-orders are available in more than 30 countries and regions around the world for the two new iPhone models, which will join the ‌iPhone 12‌ and ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ that went on sale in October. The new iPhones will begin arriving on Friday, November 13, while the HomePod mini should begin arriving on Monday, November 16.

Alongside the start of pre-orders for the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max, Apple also added product listings for the upcoming Leather Sleeves for the various iPhone 12 sizes and the MagSafe Duo Charger, which offers pairs a MagSafe charger for your iPhone with an Apple Watch charging station. Both products are priced at $129, and Apple says they are "coming soon," but has not announced specific launch dates.

iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 Released With New Emoji and Wallpapers, Intercom, and More

Apple this week released iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2, major software updates with several new features for iPhone and iPad users.


In addition to new emoji and wallpapers, iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 include support for Apple's new Intercom feature, which turns the HomePod, HomePod mini, and select other devices into intercoms that can be used throughout the home for convenient communication.

Intercom allows family members to communicate with one another in the home by sending and receiving spoken messages through HomePod speakers or through iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, and CarPlay. Intercom can be activated by saying "Hey Siri, Intercom" to activate it, followed by a message, and it can even be used when people are away from home.

Apple also released a companion HomePod software version 14.2 with Intercom and home theater with Apple TV 4K support, along with watchOS 7.1, tvOS 14.2, and the macOS Big Sur 11.0.1 Release Candidate.

MagSafe Charger Limited to 12W for iPhone 12 Mini

In a recently updated support document, Apple has indicated that its new MagSafe Charger will be limited to 12W peak power delivery when used with the upcoming iPhone 12 mini, compared to up to 15W for all other iPhone 12 models.


Apple says the iPhone 12 mini can achieve this 12W with a USB-C Power Delivery power adapter that is at or above 9V/2.03A. However, the support document notes that power delivered to any iPhone 12 model at any moment will vary depending on various factors, including temperature and system activity.

The support document also notes that when Lightning accessories such as EarPods are connected to any iPhone 12 model, the MagSafe Charger is limited to 7.5W charging to comply with regulatory standards.

Hands-On With Apple's MagSafe Wallet for iPhone 12

MagSafe is a new feature on all iPhone 12 models that allows for magnetic accessories to be attached to the back of the devices, including Apple's MagSafe Charger for more precise wireless charging.

MagSafe apple wallet
Apple has also released a Leather Wallet with MagSafe for iPhone 12 models. The accessory became available for purchase at select Apple Stores this week, so we picked one up to see if it's a worthwhile alternative to a traditional wallet.

iPad Pro With Mini-LED Display Expected to Launch in First Quarter of 2021

A supply chain report out of Korea this week claimed that LG will supply Apple with Mini-LED displays for new iPad models set to launch in the first quarter of 2021. According to the report, LG will begin mass production of the displays at the end of this year.


Rumors of a Mini-LED iPad Pro have been plentiful. Back in June, cryptic-but-reliable leaker L0vetodream said that Apple planned to launch new iPad Pro models with an A14X chip, 5G, and a Mini-LED display in the first half of 2021. Multiple sources have claimed this iPad Pro will be a 12.9-inch model, including analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Mini-LED displays provide many of the same benefits as OLED displays, including higher brightness, improved contrast ratio, and increased power efficiency. The technology is expected to expand to Macs starting next year.

MacRumors Newsletter

Each week, we publish an email newsletter like this highlighting the top Apple stories, making it a great way to get a bite-sized recap of the week hitting all of the major topics we've covered and tying together related stories for a big-picture view.

So if you want to have top stories like the above recap delivered to your email inbox each week, subscribe to our newsletter!

Tag: Top Stories
Top Rated Comments
imnotthewalrus Avatar
imnotthewalrus
23 minutes ago at 06:23 am
It’s been a terrific autumn for new Apple gear!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

Apple Releases iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 With New Emoji, Control Center Music Recognition, Intercom, Wallpapers and More

Thursday November 5, 2020 9:59 am PST by
Apple today released iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2, the second major updates to the iOS and iPadOS 14 operating system updates that were released in September. iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 come two weeks after the launch of iOS 14.1. The iOS 14.2 update can be downloaded for free and it is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the new software, go to Settings >...
Read Full Article197 comments

Kuo: iPhone 13 to Come in Same Four Model Sizes As iPhone 12, Pro Models to Feature Major Upgrade to Ultra Wide Camera

Friday November 6, 2020 3:23 am PST by
TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has released a new research note, seen by MacRumors, that details his expectations for next year's iPhone lineup, tentatively dubbed "iPhone 13," including some positive shipment predictions based on a number of factors. According to Kuo, the iPhone 13 will come in the same four model sizes as this year's iPhone 12, but with some major...
Read Full Article156 comments

Alleged Images of AirPods 3 With 'Pro' Design Shared Online [Updated]

Thursday November 5, 2020 2:20 am PST by
Leaker known as "DuanRui" has today shared images from Chinese site 52audio of what appears to be redesigned third-generation AirPods. According to translated text that accompanied the images, the first image supposedly depicts a single "earphone shell" and the "charging cockpit shell." The earbud itself seems to be completely redesigned compared to the first and second-generation AirPods, ...
Read Full Article44 comments

Apple Reportedly Using iPad Parts in the iPhone 12 Pro to Combat Shortages

Thursday November 5, 2020 3:17 am PST by
Amid long waiting times for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro around the world, Apple has reportedly placed large orders for older iPhone models and is reallocating iPad parts to make up for shortages, according to Nikkei Asia Review. Demand for iPhone 12 Pro in particular has been higher than expected, and the issue has reportedly been compounded by supply constraints for specific parts...
Read Full Article65 comments

Apple Event to Include 13-Inch MacBook Pro, 16-Inch MacBook Pro, and 13-Inch MacBook Air With Apple Silicon Chips [Updated]

Monday November 2, 2020 12:38 pm PST by
Next week's Apple event will see Apple introduce three new Macs with Apple Silicon processors, including a 13-inch MacBook Pro, a 16-inch MacBook Pro, and a 13-inch MacBook Air. The updated info on which Macs we can expect to see at the event comes direct from Bloomberg, with sources listed as "people familiar with the matter." Aside from the transition to Apple Silicon chips, the new...
Read Full Article597 comments

Ahead of iPhone 12 Mini and 12 Pro Max Pre-Orders, Media Sites Share Hands-On Impressions

Thursday November 5, 2020 3:23 pm PST by
iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max pre-orders are set to go live at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time on Friday, November 6, and just ahead of that deadline, media sites are sharing their hands-on first impressions of the new devices. Image via The Verge The Verge, Engadget, TechCrunch and CNET have all been able to spend some time with Apple's smallest and largest iPhones ahead of when people can...
Read Full Article136 comments

When You Can Pre-Order the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max and HomePod Mini in Every Time Zone

Thursday November 5, 2020 3:47 pm PST by
Pre-orders for the iPhone 12 mini, the iPhone 12 Pro Max, and the HomePod mini are set to begin on Friday, November 6 at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time, which is the launch time that Apple has been using since last year. Apple is planning to make the new devices available in multiple countries around the world simultaneously, so we've made a guide to let MacRumors readers know when pre-orders will...
Read Full Article77 comments

iPad Pro With Mini-LED Display Expected to Launch in First Quarter of 2021

Wednesday November 4, 2020 6:48 am PST by
Korea's ETNews today reports that LG will supply Apple with Mini-LED displays for new iPad models set to launch in the first quarter of 2021. The report, highlighted by Patently Apple, claims that LG will likely begin mass production of the displays at the end of this year. Mini-LED backlighting provides many of the same benefits as OLED displays, including higher brightness, improved...
Read Full Article138 comments

iPhone 12 Pro Beats Samsung Note 20 Ultra in App Loading Speed Test

Wednesday November 4, 2020 12:31 pm PST by
Apple's iPhone 12 Pro has successfully outperformed the Samsung Note 20 Ultra in a real world app speed test conducted by PhoneBuff, with the A14 chip and 6GB RAM winning out over the Snapdragon 856 chip and 12GB RAM in Samsung's smartphone. The performance test measured how long it took each phone to open a series of apps. Each smartphone opened the same series of apps, including Facebook,...
Read Full Article115 comments

Hands-On With Apple's iPhone 12 MagSafe Wallet Attachment

Monday November 2, 2020 2:10 pm PST by
Alongside the MagSafe cases and the MagSafe Charger that Apple introduced with the iPhone 12, there's also a Leather Wallet that has magnets at the back so it can attach right to an iPhone as an add-on accessory. Leather Wallets became available for purchase over the weekend, so we picked one up to see if it's a worthwhile alternative to a traditional wallet. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube ...
Read Full Article414 comments