Apple Releases 14.2 Software for HomePod With New Siri, Intercom and Home Theater Features

Alongside iOS and iPadOS 14.2, Apple today released new 14.2 software for the HomePod, which includes support for new Siri and Intercom features. Today's update comes a couple of weeks after the release of HomePod 14.1 software.



With the update, ‌Siri‌ can now provide a personal snapshot of each ‌HomePod‌ user's day, offering up news information, weather, traffic, reminders, and more when asked "What's my update?"

Intercom now supports iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, and CarPlay, and the full-size ‌HomePod‌ can be connected to an Apple TV 4K for immersive sound. Apple's full release notes for the update are below:

Software version 14.2 includes support for new ‌Siri‌, Intercom, and Home Theater features. This update also includes bug fixes and improvements. - Ask ‌Siri‌ "What's my update?" to hear a personal snapshot of your day that includes the news, weather, traffic, reminders, and calendar appointments. - Intercom using ‌iPhone‌, ‌iPad‌, Apple Watch, ‌AirPods‌, and ‌CarPlay‌. -Connect ‌HomePod‌ to ‌Apple TV‌ 4K and enjoy stereo, surround sound, and Dolby Atmos audio. Add a second ‌HomePod‌ for a more immersive soundstage.

‌‌‌HomePod‌‌‌‌ software is installed automatically on the ‌‌‌‌HomePod‌‌‌‌, but the ‌‌‌‌HomePod‌‌‌‌ can also be manually updated by following the instructions in our ‌‌HomePod‌‌ update how to.