MagSafe Wallet for iPhone 12 Now Available for Pickup at Select Apple Stores Internationally

by

Apple's new Leather Wallet with MagSafe for iPhone 12 models is available for pickup today or tomorrow at select Apple Stores in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Australia, Singapore, and Hong Kong. We've yet to see any pickup availability in the United States or Canada, but we'll update this story if that changes.

A few customers have started sharing photos of the Leather Wallet on Twitter after completing a pickup at an Apple Store today.

Photo shared by Leonard on Twitter

As noted by 9to5Mac, it also appears that some customers are beginning to see their online orders marked as shipped earlier than expected. Many of these customers are seeing an estimated delivery range of November 2-9.

Priced at $59 in the United States, the MagSafe Wallet is designed to magnetically attach to the back of iPhone 12 models, allowing customers to carry a few credit cards or IDs with their device. The wallet is designed with tanned European leather and is offered in four colors: Baltic Blue, California Poppy, Saddle Brown, and Black.

Avatar
hybrid_x
16 minutes ago at 07:15 am
... and then you'll be picking it up off the floor as it slips off the back of your phone.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Tubebaum
13 minutes ago at 07:17 am
I really wish Apple would make a vegan variant of all their leather products.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
sajlonix
10 minutes ago at 07:21 am
you mean that 60 euro piece of .. that fall off immediately??? :D
I thought that they recall all of them and replace the magnets with stronger ones
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
