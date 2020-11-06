Apple Says MagSafe Duo Charger and Leather Sleeve Are 'Coming Soon' for $129 Each

Apple's online store has now listed the MagSafe Duo Charger and Leather Sleeve accessories are coming soon for $129 each in the United States. An exact release date has yet to be announced for the accessories.



MagSafe is a new feature on all iPhone 12 models that allows for magnetic accessories to be attached to the back of the devices. Featuring a foldable design, the MagSafe Duo Charger can wirelessly charge a compatible iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods or AirPods Pro case, and other Qi-certified devices. The MagSafe Duo Charger ships with a USB-C to Lightning cable, but the recommended 20W power adapter is not included.

