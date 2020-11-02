Apple Event to Include 13-Inch MacBook Pro, 16-Inch MacBook Pro, and 13-Inch MacBook Air With Apple Silicon Chips

Next week's Apple event will see Apple introduce three new Macs with Apple Silicon processors, including a 13-inch MacBook Pro, a 16-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌, and a 13-inch MacBook Air.



The updated info on which Macs we can expect to see at the event comes direct from Bloomberg, with sources listed as "people familiar with the matter."

Aside from the transition to ‌Apple Silicon‌ chips, the new Macs will not feature significant design changes, with Apple continuing to use the same MacBook form factor. Rumors suggest Apple is working on redesigned versions of the ‌MacBook Pro‌ that will come in 14.1 and 16.1-inch sizes with mini-LED displays, but those machines will not be ready until 2021.

Apple's new Macs will feature 5-nanometer chips that are based on the A14 in the iPhone 12 models, bringing power efficiency and performance improvements. Apple plans to transition the entire Mac lineup to ‌Apple Silicon‌, but the process will take around two years.

While the notebooks will be the first to get refreshed, Apple is working on a redesigned iMac with an ‌Apple Silicon‌ chip and a new, smaller Mac Pro model.

Apple's event is set to kick off on Tuesday, November 10 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Apple will live stream the event, and we'll also have coverage here at MacRumors.com and the MacRumorsLive Twitter.