Guides
iPhone 12 Cases

iPhone 12 and 12 Pro cases are available now. Find one you like.

iPhone 12 Size Comparison

See the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Max side-by-side with all modern iPhones.

Night Mode Selfies on iPhone 12

iPhone 12 brings night mode to selfies!

How to Measure Height with iPhone 12 Pro

The LiDAR Scanner on the iPhone 12 Pro has a new trick.

How to Hard Reset iPhone 12
iPhone 12 vs. iPhone 12 Pro
iPhone 12 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro Max
iPhone 12 Mini vs iPhone 12
iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11
Apple Watch Series SE vs 6
Apple Watch Series 5 vs 6
How to Change App Icons in iOS 14
Should you buy a Mac now or wait for Arm Macs?
See more guides
Upcoming
iPhone 12
iPhone 12 Available Now

iPhone 12 available now. iPhone 12 mini launches in November.

iPhone 12 Pro
iPhone 12 Pro Available Now

iPhone 12 Pro available now. iPhone 12 Pro Max launches in November.

HomePod mini
Pre-order November 6

Apple's tiny version of the HomePod, priced at $99. Pre-order November 6, ships November 16.

macOS 11 Big Sur
Fall 2020

Apple's next-generation macOS operating system.

AirPods Studio
iMac
AirTags
Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

Apple Announces November 10 Event, Apple Silicon Macs Expected to Debut

by

Apple today announced a third fall 2020 event, which is set to be held on Tuesday, November 10 at 10:00 a.m. on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California. As with the September and October events that saw the debut of new Apple Watches, iPhones, and other products, the November event will be digital only, with Apple likely providing pre-taped segments for each new product that will be announced.


Apple has already announced a new fourth-generation iPad Air, eighth-generation iPad, Apple Watch Series 6, and iPhone 12 lineup, the November event is expected to be a Mac-centric event with Apple introducing the first Apple Silicon Mac. We've got a quick overview of what to expect below.

Apple Silicon Mac

Apple has promised the first ‌Apple Silicon‌ Mac with an Arm-based chip is coming before the end of 2020, and it looks like the November event will be all about ‌Apple Silicon‌ Macs.


Apple first announced its work on ‌Apple Silicon‌ chips back in June, and we've heard little since then. ‌Apple Silicon‌ chips are similar to the A-series chips used in Apple's iPhones and iPads, with the chips designed in-house by Apple and manufactured by TSMC.

‌Apple Silicon‌ chips will bring improved performance and more efficient Macs that have a deeper integration between hardware and software, allowing for things like universal apps that run on all Apple devices.

There's no clear word yet on which Mac will be the first to get an ‌Apple Silicon‌ chip, but rumors suggest Apple is working on a new MacBook Air or a revived 12-inch MacBook, so the lower-cost MacBook line could see an update first. There are also rumors of a new 14-inch MacBook and a 24-inch iMac, so these are possible candidates as well.

We could get just a single Mac or multiple Macs could be refreshed with ‌Apple Silicon‌ at the same time.

Other Possibilities

This event will likely be held primarily to introduce the first ‌Apple Silicon‌ Mac (or Macs), but there are still some other products that are on the horizon that could see a launch at the November event.

AirPods Studio

Apple is developing high-end over-ear headphones that are a part of the AirPods family, offering an over-ear alternative to the ‌AirPods‌ and the AirPods Pro. Rumors suggest the AirPods Studio will cost $349 and will offer Active Noise Cancellation and a retro-style design.

A leaked image allegedly featuring the ‌AirPods Studio‌

Rumors initially suggested ‌AirPods Studio‌ would launch before the end of the year, but Bloomberg recently said there have been development issues, so it's now unclear if we're still on track to get them in 2020.

AirTags

AirTags are Apple's long-rumored Bluetooth trackers that can attach to items like wallets and keys, letting them be tracked right in the Find My app alongside iPhones, iPads, and Macs.


We've been expecting ‌AirTags‌ for quite some time now and we could finally see them in November, but there's also a chance that Apple is holding off until next year.

Event Coverage

Apple plans to stream the Mac event live on its Events website, on YouTube, and on the Apple TV when it kicks off at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. For those unable to watch, MacRumors will be providing full event coverage both on MacRumors.com and through the MacRumorsLive Twitter account.

Tags: Apple Silicon Guide, November 2020 event

Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
mtneer
5 minutes ago at 09:08 am
What about an updated Apple TV? Any chance?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Doomtomb
7 minutes ago at 09:06 am
I remember when One More Thing was just an encore
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
jarule
7 minutes ago at 09:06 am
My body is ready.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
RobbyIdol
6 minutes ago at 09:07 am
14" MBP please. My wallet is ready!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Maclver
4 minutes ago at 09:08 am
Sweet! Just bought a Macbook Air last week, so i will still be in my return window!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
nameste
3 minutes ago at 09:09 am
December event when?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

'A New iOS Update is Now Available' Popping Up Repeatedly in iOS 14 Beta [Fixed: New Beta Available]

Thursday October 29, 2020 6:11 pm PDT by
Many users running iOS 14 beta are reporting that they are seeing a dialog box pop up repeatedly asking them to update from the latest iOS 14 beta. Threads in our forums, Reddit, and Twitter are reporting the issue. The dialog has been appearing for a few days now, but as of tonight has started appearing more frequently, every time an iPhone is unlocked. There's been further discussion in...
Read Full Article332 comments

Apple Seeds New iOS 14.2 Versions Which Stops 'New iOS Update Available' Alerts

Friday October 30, 2020 1:09 pm PDT by
Apple today seeded "Release Candidate" versions of upcoming iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 updates to developers and public beta testers, 10 days after seeding the fourth betas and a month and a half after releasing the iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 updates. iOS and iPadOS 14.2 can be downloaded by developers through the Apple Developer Center or over the air after the proper developer profile has been...
Read Full Article145 comments

Apple One is Now Available: Save Money by Bundling Apple Music, iCloud Storage, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and More

Friday October 30, 2020 7:47 am PDT by
Apple One bundles are now available in the United States and over 100 other countries, allowing customers to subscribe to multiple Apple services through a single plan, including Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, iCloud, and more. To sign up for Apple One on an iPhone: Open Settings App Tap on Your Name at the top Tap on Subscriptions Tap on Apple One The prompt for Apple One...
Read Full Article584 comments

Hands-On Comparison: iPhone 12 vs. iPhone 12 Pro

Friday October 30, 2020 2:29 pm PDT by
For those still trying to make a decision between an iPhone 12 or an iPhone 12 Pro, we picked up both models and in our latest YouTube video, did a hands-on comparison between them. Our video highlights the similarities and the differences so you can which one is the best fit for you and whether the iPhone 12 Pro is worth an extra $200. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more ...
Read Full Article90 comments

Black Friday Spotlight: Best Buy Kicks Off a Month of Apple Deals and More

Friday October 30, 2020 10:02 am PDT by
We've begun tracking early Black Friday deals in our dedicated Black Friday Roundup, and in an effort to prepare our readers for the big shopping event we're highlighting sales store-by-store in the lead-up to November 27. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running....
Read Full Article30 comments

Apple Launches AirPods Pro Service Program for Crackling/Static Problems and ANC Issues

Friday October 30, 2020 3:03 pm PDT by
Apple today announced the launch of a new service program for AirPods Pro sound issues, which is designed to address AirPods Pro units experiencing static or crackling sounds or problems with Active Noise Cancellation. Faulty AirPods exhibit the following problems, according to Apple:Crackling or static sounds that increase in loud environments, with exercise or while talking on the phone ...
Read Full Article263 comments

Apple Says Record 2020 Mac Sales Attributed Primarily to MacBook Pro

Friday October 30, 2020 12:24 pm PDT by
Apple on Thursday reported its earnings for the fourth quarter of the 2020 fiscal year, including Mac revenue of $9 billion, a new quarterly record. Apple ended the year with annual Mac revenue of $28.6 billion, an all-time high. In its annual Form 10-K report [PDF], filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission today, Apple said increased Mac sales in fiscal 2020 compared to fiscal ...
Read Full Article161 comments

PSA: Apple One Premier Bundle Only Available in US, UK, Canada, and Australia

Friday October 30, 2020 2:39 am PDT by
Apple's new Apple One series of services bundles launches on Friday in over 100 countries and regions, but the top Premier tier will be limited to the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The limited rollout of the $29.95 Premier tier is down to the fact that Apple News+ is currently only available in the above countries. Apple News+ is exclusive to the Premier tier,...
Read Full Article208 comments

Apple CEO Tim Cook: 'More Exciting Things' in Store For This Year

Thursday October 29, 2020 2:20 pm PDT by
During today's earnings call for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2020 (third calendar quarter), Cook said that while he doesn't want to give too much away, "this year has a few more exciting things in store." Cook is likely speaking about the Apple Silicon Macs, as Apple has previously said the first Apple Silicon Mac will be coming before the end of 2020. There are rumors of a third fall event ...
Read Full Article73 comments

Top Stories: Apple One Launch, iPhone 12 Pro Camera Performance, AirPods and HomePod Rumors

Saturday October 31, 2020 6:00 am PDT by
The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro have been out for a week now, so this week gave us lots of opportunities to learn more about the new devices now that we've been able to get our hands on them and test them out. There was quite a bit of other news this week as well, including the launch of Apple One subscription bundles, Apple's September quarter earnings release, rumors about future plans for ...
Read Full Article11 comments