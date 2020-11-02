Deals: Prepare for iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Mini Pre-Orders at AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile

Pre-orders for the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Mini kick off this Friday, November 6. Ahead of that date, we have information on deals that shoppers will be able to take advantage of this week, as well as on launch day on Friday, November 13.

As a general note, many of the deals for the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini are the same offers that each carrier is running for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. For more information on the deals for the iPhones that launched in October, visit our post on those discounts right here.



AT&T

AT&T will offer up to $700 off iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini (as well as 12 and 12 Pro) starting November 6. This offer is for new and existing customers, who must purchase an iPhone on a 30-month AT&T installment plan, subscribe to an unlimited plan, and trade in an eligible smartphone.



Once these qualifications are met, shoppers can get the iPhone 12 mini at no extra cost, the iPhone 12 Pro Max for $399 ($13.30/month for 30 months), the iPhone 12 Pro for $299 ($10/month for 30 months), or the iPhone 12 for $99 ($3.34/month for 30 months). Head to AT&T's wireless page on November 6 to get these deals.

Right now, you can get up to $800 off the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro when trading in an eligible smartphone and adding a new line or upgrading an existing line. You'll get up to $800 in bill credits over 30 months. If you're interested in an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro, visit AT&T's website before the end of the week, as this offer will expire on Friday.



Verizon

Verizon has a few offers for both new and existing customers. Existing Verizon users can get the iPhone 12 Pro Max from $27.45/month over 24 months after trading in a device and activating the new iPhone on a Verizon Unlimited plan.

New Verizon users can get the iPhone 12 Pro Max from $22.87/month over 24 months after trading in a device and activating the iPhone on a Verizon Unlimited plan.



In regards to the iPhone 12 mini, existing Verizon customers can get the device for $11.95/month over 24 months under the same requirements as the iPhone 12 Pro Max offer.

Similarly, new Verizon customers can get the iPhone 12 mini for as low as $6.20/month over 24 months on a Verizon Unlimited plan. Head to Verizon's wireless page on November 6 to get these deals.



T-Mobile

T-Mobile hasn't officially revealed its own iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini deals yet, but there will be a chance to save some money when you purchase either smartphone through Apple.com.

With these offers, you can get an additional $150 trade-in credit when trading in an iPhone 8 or newer after buying the new iPhone 12 Pro Max or 12 mini. Shoppers will just have to select T-Mobile or Sprint as their carrier on Apple.com, trade in the iPhone, and activate the new device on any T-Mobile/Sprint phone plan.



On T-Mobile's website, shoppers can likely expect deals for the iPhone 12 Pro Max and 12 mini to be similar to those for the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro. Right now, users can get two iPhone 12 (or 12 Pro) models and two lines of unlimited 5G data for $100/month.

For those who just want one iPhone, T-Mobile is offering up to $850 off via 30 monthly credits if you switch to T-Mobile from another carrier. You'll also need to trade in an eligible device, including iPhone 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, XS, and XS Max.

If you're in the market for a new iPhone, we've begun tracking the latest carrier deals in our Best iPhone Deals guide. This includes discounts and offers from AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Sprint, and more.