Guides
iPhone 12 Cases

iPhone 12 and 12 Pro cases are available now. Find one you like.

iPhone 12 Size Comparison

See the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Max side-by-side with all modern iPhones.

How to Hard Reset iPhone 12

Hard resetting an iPhone is a surprisingly obscure set of button presses.

Night Mode Selfies on iPhone 12

iPhone 12 brings night mode to selfies!

How to Measure Height with iPhone 12 Pro
iPhone 12 vs. iPhone 12 Pro
iPhone 12 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro Max
iPhone 12 Mini vs iPhone 12
iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11
Apple Watch Series SE vs 6
Apple Watch Series 5 vs 6
How to Change App Icons in iOS 14
Should you buy a Mac now or wait for Arm Macs?
See more guides
Upcoming
iPhone 12
Available Now

iPhone 12 available now. iPhone 12 mini launches in November.

iPhone 12 Pro
Available Now

iPhone 12 Pro available now. iPhone 12 Pro Max launches in November.

HomePod mini
Pre-order November 6

Apple's tiny version of the HomePod, priced at $99. Pre-order November 6, ships November 16.

macOS 11 Big Sur
Fall 2020

Apple's next-generation macOS operating system.

AirPods Studio
iMac
AirTags
Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

Apple Releases iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 With New Emoji, Control Center Music Recognition, Intercom, Wallpapers and More

by

Apple today released iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2, the second major updates to the iOS and iPadOS 14 operating system updates that were released in September. iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 come two weeks after the launch of iOS 14.1.

The iOS 14.2 update can be downloaded for free and it is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the new software, go to Settings > General > Software Update. Apple has also released iOS 12.4.9 for older devices.


Apple traditionally updates iOS with new emojis each fall, and iOS 14.2 is the emoji update. iOS and iPadOS 14.2 include new Emoji 13 characters with options that include smiling face with tear, ninja, pinched fingers, anatomical heart, black cat, mammoth, polar bear, dodo, fly, bell pepper, tamale, bubble tea, potted plant, piñata, plunger, wand, feather, hut, and more, with a full list available here.


Along with emoji, iOS 14.2 includes support for Intercom, which turns the HomePod, HomePod mini, and other devices into intercoms that can be used throughout the home.

Intercom allows family members to communicate with one another in the home by sending and receiving spoke messages through HomePod speakers or through iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, and CarPlay. Intercom can be activated by saying "Hey ‌Siri‌, Intercom" to activate it, followed by a message, and it can even be used when people are away from home.


You can choose specific HomePods or devices in the home to send a message to everyone in the household or send a reply to an Intercom message sent by someone else. On devices like ‌iPhone‌ and ‌iPad‌, Intercom messages are shown as notifications with the option to listen to an audio message.

Also related to HomePod, the standard full-size HomePod can now be connected to Apple TV 4K for stereo, surround sound, and Dolby Atmos audio.

In Control Center, there's a new Music Recognition toggle that the integration of the Apple-owned Shazam app in the iOS operating system. Music Recognition lets you discover music playing around you and it can recognize music playing in apps even when you're wearing AirPods.


Music Recognition can be added to Control Center through the Settings app, and it can be used by activating the Control Center and then tapping on the Shazam icon to song recognition, a process simpler than asking Siri or opening the Shazam app.

There's a redesigned Now Playing widget in the Control Center that lists recently played albums that you might want to listen to when no music is playing. There's also a redesigned interface for AirPlay, which makes it easier to play music across multiple AirPlay 2-compatible devices at the same time.


AirPods owners should know that the iOS 14.2 update adds optimized battery charging for the AirPods, which will slow battery aging by reducing the amount of time that AirPods spend fully charged. The feature works by monitoring your usage habits and avoiding a full charge until just before the AirPods are needed.


For iPad Air owners, the iPadOS 14 update adds new A14 camera functionality that was also introduced in the iPhone 12 lineup. Scene Detection uses intelligent image recognition to identify objects to improve photos, and Auto FPS reduces frame rate when recording video to improve low light capture.


For those with low vision, Apple added a new "People Detection" accessibility feature in the Magnifier app that takes advantage of the camera to let iPhone users know how far away other people are, a useful tool for social distancing.


For the Apple Watch app on the ‌iPhone‌, Apple tweaked the design slightly, updating the watch with one of the new Solo Loop Apple Watch bands included with the Apple Watch Series 6 and the Apple Watch SE.


With the iOS 14.2 update, Apple Card users will get a yearly spending history option that allows them to see how much they've spent in the current calendar year and how much Daily Cash they've earned. Before iOS 14.2, Apple Card spending activity was limited to a weekly or monthly summary.


There are eight new wallpaper options available in iOS 14.2, both with artistic and realistic scenes with different looks for dark and light mode.


Apple has also addressed a number of bugs, with full release notes for the iOS 14.2 update below:

iOS 14.2 includes the following improvements for your iPhone:
- Over 100 new emoji, including animals, food, faces, household objects, musical instruments, gender-inclusive emoji, and more
- Eight new wallpapers in both light and dark mode versions
- Magnifier can detect people nearby, and report their distance using the LiDAR sensor included in iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max
- Support for iPhone 12 Leather Sleeve with MagSafe
- Optimized battery charging for AirPods to slow the rate of battery aging by reducing the time your AirPods spends fully charged
- Headphone audio level notifications to alert you when audio level could impact your hearing
- New AirPlay controls to stream entertainment throughout your home
- Intercom support with HomePod and HomePod mini using iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, and CarPlay
- Ability to connect HomePod to Apple TV 4K for stereo, surround sound, and Dolby Atmos audio
- Option to provide statistics about Exposure Notifications, without identifying you, to participating Public Health Authorities

This release also fixes the following issues:
- Apps could be out of order on the Home Screen dock
- Camera viewfinder may appear black when launched
- The keyboard on the Lock Screen could miss touches when trying to enter the passcode
- Reminders could default to times in the past
- Photos widget may not display content
- Weather widget could display the high temperature in Celsius when set to Fahrenheit
- Next-hour precipitation chart description in Weather could incorrectly indicate when precipitation stops
- Voice Memos recordings are interrupted by incoming calls
- The screen could be black during Netflix video playback
- Apple Cash could fail to send or receive money when asked via Siri
- Apple Watch app may unexpectedly close when opened
- Workout GPS routes or Health data are prevented from syncing between Apple Watch and iPhone for some users
- Audio is incorrectly labeled as “Not Playing” in the CarPlay Dashboard
- Devices could be prevented from charging wirelessly
- Exposure Notifications is disabled when restoring iPhone from iCloud Backup or transferring data to a new iPhone using iPhone Migration

Apple also has separate notes for the iPadOS 14 update:

iPadOS 14.2 includes the following improvements for your iPad:
- Over 100 new emoji, including animals, food, faces, household objects, musical instruments, gender-inclusive emoji, and more
- Eight new wallpapers in both light and dark mode versions
- Magnifier can detect people nearby, and report their distance using the LiDAR sensor included in iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation) and iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)
- Scene Detection in Camera uses intelligent image recognition to identify objects within a scene and automatically improves the photo on iPad Air (4th generation)
- Auto FPS in Camera automatically reduces the frame rate when recording video to improve low light capture and to optimize file size on iPad Air (4th generation)
- Optimized battery charging for AirPods to slow the rate of battery aging by reducing the time your AirPods spends fully charged
- New AirPlay controls to stream entertainment throughout your home
- Intercom support with HomePod and HomePod mini using iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, and CarPlay
- Ability to connect HomePod to Apple TV 4K for stereo, surround sound, and Dolby Atmos audio

This release also fixes the following issues:
- Camera viewfinder may appear black when launched
- The keyboard on the Lock Screen could miss touches when trying to enter the passcode
- Reminders could default to times in the past
- Photos widget may not display content
- Weather widget could display the high temperature in Celsius when set to Fahrenheit
- Voice Memos recordings are interrupted by incoming calls
- The screen could be black during Netflix video playback
- Apple Cash could fail to send or receive money when asked via Siri

For more on all of the new features in iOS 14, make sure to check out our iOS 14 roundup.

Related Roundups: iOS 14, iPadOS 14
Top Rated Comments
Jerry Raia Avatar
Jerry Raia
2 minutes ago at 10:13 am
This might be a different build from the release candidate. I am getting the update on my iPhone and iPad with the RC 14.2 installed, beta profile removed.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Theyayarealivin Avatar
Theyayarealivin
15 minutes ago at 10:00 am
Apple is definitely on a roll! Thank you Apple.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
KoolAid-Drink Avatar
KoolAid-Drink
13 minutes ago at 10:02 am
Nothing yet. Published too early, maybe?

Edit: Showed up!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WannaGoMac Avatar
WannaGoMac
5 minutes ago at 10:11 am
1.5 years with no fix for the Mail app delivery bug. So it must not exist and my eyes are deceiving me.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

Apple Event to Include 13-Inch MacBook Pro, 16-Inch MacBook Pro, and 13-Inch MacBook Air With Apple Silicon Chips [Updated]

Monday November 2, 2020 12:38 pm PST by
Next week's Apple event will see Apple introduce three new Macs with Apple Silicon processors, including a 13-inch MacBook Pro, a 16-inch MacBook Pro, and a 13-inch MacBook Air. The updated info on which Macs we can expect to see at the event comes direct from Bloomberg, with sources listed as "people familiar with the matter." Aside from the transition to Apple Silicon chips, the new...
Read Full Article586 comments

Apple Announces November 10 Event, Apple Silicon Macs Expected to Debut

Monday November 2, 2020 9:04 am PST by
Apple today announced a third fall 2020 event, which is set to be held on Tuesday, November 10 at 10:00 a.m. on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California. As with the September and October events that saw the debut of new Apple Watches, iPhones, and other products, the November event will be digital only, with Apple likely providing pre-taped segments for each new product that will be...
Read Full Article355 comments

Hands-On With Apple's iPhone 12 MagSafe Wallet Attachment

Monday November 2, 2020 2:10 pm PST by
Alongside the MagSafe cases and the MagSafe Charger that Apple introduced with the iPhone 12, there's also a Leather Wallet that has magnets at the back so it can attach right to an iPhone as an add-on accessory. Leather Wallets became available for purchase over the weekend, so we picked one up to see if it's a worthwhile alternative to a traditional wallet. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube ...
Read Full Article412 comments

Apple Now Offering iPhone 12 Mini and Pro Max Pre-Approval for iPhone Upgrade Program Customers

Monday November 2, 2020 10:00 am PST by
With pre-orders for the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max scheduled to take place this Friday, Apple today began offering pre-approval for the new iPhone models for iPhone Upgrade Program members. Existing and new ‌iPhone‌ Upgrade Program members can use the Apple Store app on the ‌iPhone‌ to go through all of the pre-approval steps to get ready to purchase one of the new iPhones ...
Read Full Article136 comments

Apple's Dark Sky Weather App Gains Improved Location Search and Other New Features

Monday November 2, 2020 10:53 am PST by
Apple in March purchased popular iOS weather app Dark Sky, and has begun integrating the Dark Sky features into iOS with the release of iOS 14. The Dark Sky app, priced at $3.99, continues to be available, and today Apple released an update for the app. Dark Sky version 6.8.5 features a new extra large watch complication to be used with watchOS 7, and it includes improved location search...
Read Full Article65 comments

Deals: Prepare for iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Mini Pre-Orders at AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile

Monday November 2, 2020 8:06 am PST by
Pre-orders for the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Mini kick off this Friday, November 6. Ahead of that date, we have information on deals that shoppers will be able to take advantage of this week, as well as on launch day on Friday, November 13. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us ...
Read Full Article44 comments

First Hands-On With iPhone 12 MagSafe Leather Cases Shared Online

Tuesday November 3, 2020 5:23 am PST by
The first hands-on video and images of Apple's iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro leather cases have been shared online by German site Macerkopf. The video and images were reportedly sent to Macerkopf by a reader who obtained a selection of cases early. One case for each of the three device sizes, encompassing the iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 and 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 mini, are shown in Black and ...
Read Full Article160 comments

Hands-On Comparison: iPhone 12 vs. iPhone 12 Pro

Friday October 30, 2020 2:29 pm PDT by
For those still trying to make a decision between an iPhone 12 or an iPhone 12 Pro, we picked up both models and in our latest YouTube video, did a hands-on comparison between them. Our video highlights the similarities and the differences so you can which one is the best fit for you and whether the iPhone 12 Pro is worth an extra $200. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more ...
Read Full Article93 comments

Apple Working on Redesigned Mac Pro With Smaller Form Factor and Apple Silicon Chip

Monday November 2, 2020 12:46 pm PST by
As part of the transition to Apple Silicon, Apple is designing a new Mac Pro that has a smaller form factor, reports Bloomberg. The new Mac Pro is said to have a design that looks like the current design, but in a more compact enclosure that's "about half the size." It is not known if the new Mac Pro will replace the current model or will be sold alongside the current Mac Pro, which was...
Read Full Article447 comments

Apple Watch Now Supports Standalone Spotify Streaming

Tuesday November 3, 2020 1:31 pm PST by
Spotify has started rolling out support for standalone streaming through the Spotify app for Apple Watch. With the new feature, Spotify users can listen to music or podcasts from Spotify over WiFi or cellular without having to have an iPhone nearby. There has been a Spotify Apple Watch app available for the past few years, but the standalone streaming option is new. Spotify has been testing...
Read Full Article90 comments