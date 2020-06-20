Guides
Upcoming
WWDC 2020
June 2020

WWDC is quickly approaching. See what is expected at the annual developer conference.

iOS 14
Fall 2020

We'll hear more about iOS 14 in June at WWDC 2020

iMac
WWDC?

iPad Pro like design? Coming soon.

iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

iOS 14: Mark Unread
iOS 14: Group Typing
iOS 14: Retracting Sent iMessages
AirTags
AirPods Studio
Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
Top Stories: What to Expect at WWDC, Back to School Promotion, 16" MacBook Pro Gets Faster Graphics Option

by

This week was mostly about Apple gearing up for WWDC, but aside from the expected preparations like updating its apps and websites to stream the keynote and other sessions and beefing up other areas to support the first all-digital WWDC, Apple also cleared the decks a bit with a few launches including a new high-end graphics option for the 16-inch MacBook Pro, SSD kits for the Mac Pro, and the annual Back to School promotion.

Another big story this week was Apple's rejection of apps for the new "Hey" email service, due to the developers refusing to include a payment option using Apple's in-app purchase mechanism. The situation is leading to a more comprehensive discussion about what the rules for playing in the App Store should be more than a decade after the marketplace's debut.

Check out our video above and read on below for more on this week's biggest stories and to make sure you're ready to go for WWDC on Monday!

What to Expect at WWDC 2020: New iMac, Custom Arm-Based Chip Unveiling, iOS 14, macOS 10.16, and More

In a world that could use a little excitement, WWDC 2020 is finally almost here. While the event will be held virtually this year, it will still be jam-packed with announcements, with everything from iOS 14 to a potential redesigned iMac. For a look at everything we expect or hope to see at Monday's keynote, check out our overview guide!


Ahead of WWDC, Apple got the ball rolling this week by updating its Developer app and extending it to the Mac, announcing its Swift Student Challenge winners, launching its redesigned Developer Forums, and more.

Apple will live stream Monday's WWDC keynote at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time through its website, the Apple Developer apps, the TV app on the Apple TV and other platforms, and on YouTube, but for those unable to watch, we'll be covering the event on MacRumors.com and through our MacRumorsLive Twitter account.

16-Inch MacBook Pro Now Available With Up to 75% Faster Radeon Pro 5600M Graphics

As a pre-WWDC treat, Apple has released a new high-end graphics option for the 16-inch MacBook Pro. For an extra $700, the notebook can now be configured with AMD Radeon Pro 5600M graphics with 8GB of HBM2 memory.


Apple says the 5600M graphics are up to 75% faster than the base 5300M option.

Apple has also released user-installable SSD storage upgrade kits for the Mac Pro, with 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, and 8TB options available. Each kit contains two SSD modules, enabling users to upgrade the internal storage capacity of a Mac Pro themselves without needing to contact a service provider.

Apple Card Extends 0% Financing to Mac, iPad, and More

Previously limited to the iPhone, Apple Card Monthly Installments are now available for the Mac, iPad, AirPods, HomePod, Apple TV, and several accessories, including the Apple Pencil.


This program allows customers to purchase new Apple products and pay for them in 6-24 monthly installments without any interest charges.

Apple Card remains limited to the United States.

Apple Launches 2020 Back to School Promotion: Free AirPods With Eligible Mac or iPad Purchase

Apple has launched its annual "Back to School" promotion in the United States and Canada, several weeks earlier than usual. This year, Apple is offering free second-generation AirPods with the purchase of an eligible new Mac or iPad.


During the checkout process, it is also possible to upgrade to second-generation AirPods with a wireless charging case for an additional $40 or to AirPods Pro for $90.

Phil Schiller: Apple Will Not Change Decision on 'Hey' Email App, No App Store Rule Updates Imminent

The App Store developer rules are back in the spotlight just ahead of WWDC, as controversy has erupted surrounding Apple's rejection of the new "Hey" email service that refuses to implement subscriptions via Apple's in-app purchase.


Apple is digging in its heels in noting that email apps like Hey don't qualify for an exemption of the in-app purchase requirement, which is limited to "reader" apps for content services like Netflix and Spotify. The controversy is leading to a broader discussion about Apple's App Store rules, the fees it charges, and more.

Alleged iPhone 12 Molds and CAD Images Show New iPad Pro-Style Design

Alleged molds and CAD images for Apple's rumored iPhone 12 models suggest that the devices will have flat edges like recent iPad Pro models, as widely rumored. The return of this design would coincide with the 10th anniversary of the iPhone 4, which also featured a flat stainless steel frame.


There remains some debate as to whether the iPhone 12 models will feature a smaller notch, and exactly how many models will feature a LiDAR Scanner for augmented reality. It is also unclear whether the devices will be equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X55 modem for 5G, as widely rumored, or the Snapdragon X60 as one report has claimed.

See How the Apple Watch Ejects Water in Slow Motion

Thursday June 18, 2020 4:11 pm PDT by
The Apple Watch, which can be worn while swimming and doing other water-based activities, has a neat feature that's designed to use the speakers to eject water, protecting the internal components. The Slow Mo Guys, known for science and technology-related videos that take advantage of slow-motion cameras, today took a look at how the Apple Watch water ejecting feature works, featuring it up...
Read Full Article62 comments

Leaker: 'iPhone 12' to Feature Same Notch Size, LiDAR Limited to 6.7-inch Model

Thursday June 18, 2020 2:44 am PDT by
YouTube channel creator EverythingApplePro caused a minor Twitter storm this morning by claiming a CAD image of the so-called "iPhone 12" suggests some rumors floated by leakers about Apple's upcoming lineup are off base. iPhone 12 design will likely not be what we thought. Recent iPhone 12 CADs paint a completely different picture. Did Apple pull a fast one on the leak community? pic.twitter.c ...
Read Full Article117 comments

Phil Schiller: Apple Will Not Change Decision on 'Hey' Email App, No App Store Rule Updates Imminent

Thursday June 18, 2020 2:29 pm PDT by
Apple is not planning to change its App Store rules to accommodate the "Hey" email app that's at the center of a major discussion about Apple's App Store fees and rules, Apple marketing chief Phil Schiller told TechCrunch this afternoon. Schiller says that there are "many things" that Hey's developers could do to make the app work within the existing App Store rules, and Apple would "love...
Read Full Article447 comments

Apple Threatens to Remove Email App 'Hey' From App Store Over Lack of In-App Subscription Option [Updated]

Tuesday June 16, 2020 1:49 pm PDT by
A new email app called "Hey" from the team at Basecamp has run into trouble with Apple for refusing to offer a subscription option that can be purchased in the iOS app. Hey, which launched on Monday, is priced at $99 per year. Subscriptions for the service must be purchased on the Hey website and are not offered in the iOS app because Hey's developers don't want to pay Apple a 15 to 30...
Read Full Article597 comments

Apple Again Closing Some Stores in Florida, Arizona, North Carolina and South Carolina Due to Coronavirus Spikes

Friday June 19, 2020 9:28 am PDT by
As coronavirus outbreaks spike in some areas of the United States, Apple is planning to close retail stores located in Florida, Arizona, North Carolina, and South Carolina, according to Bloomberg. Apple began reopening stores in the United States in May, and as of this week, 154 of the company's 271 stores had been reopened. Coronavirus cases are climbing in some places in the U.S., however, ...
Read Full Article314 comments

Some 2020 MacBook Pro and MacBook Air Users Experiencing Issues With USB 2.0 Accessories

Wednesday June 17, 2020 1:35 pm PDT by
MacBook Air and MacBook Pro owners who have one of the new 13-inch 2020 models released earlier this year appear to be experiencing problems with USB 2.0 accessories that connect to their machines though a hub or adapter. There are a number of complaints about the issue on the MacRumors forums, Reddit, and the Apple Support Communities. Affected customers appear to be seeing devices...
Read Full Article124 comments

Apple's Diversity Chief Christie Smith Leaves the Company

Wednesday June 17, 2020 1:45 am PDT by
Apple's head of diversity and inclusion Christie Smith is leaving the company, according to a Bloomberg report today. Unlike her predecessor, who reported directly to CEO Tim Cook, Smith reported to Apple's senior VP of retail and people, Deirdre O'Brien. "Inclusion and diversity are core Apple values and we deeply believe the most diverse teams are the most innovative teams," Apple said in...
Read Full Article136 comments

Apple Allegedly Continues to Work on AirPower-Like Charging Mat With A11 Chip to Prevent Overheating

Thursday June 18, 2020 7:41 am PDT by
Apple continues to work on an AirPower-like wireless charging mat that would be able to charge multiple devices at once, according to leaker Jon Prosser, who shared photos of an alleged prototype codenamed "C68" today. The mat shown in the photo looks identical to the AirPower mat that Apple previewed in 2017, planned to release in 2018, but canceled in 2019. Prosser previously said that...
Read Full Article117 comments

Apple Adds WWDC Special Event Video to YouTube Ahead of Monday, Lets People Set Reminders

Tuesday June 16, 2020 3:50 pm PDT by
Apple is planning to stream its upcoming WWDC keynote event on YouTube, and today, the company uploaded a WWDC Special Event video to its YouTube channel in preparation. The video allows YouTube users to set reminders for the keynote, which kicks off at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time on Monday, June 22. The reminders will alert YouTube users about the stream ahead of when it starts so it won't be...
Read Full Article56 comments

Apple Launches In-Store Mac Trade-In Program in the U.S. and Canada

Thursday June 18, 2020 3:34 am PDT by
Apple has officially launched its Mac trade-in program across retail stores in the United States and Canada. The new program, which was reported last week, allows customers to exchange a Mac for credit that can be put on a gift card or used to cut the cost of a new computer. Apple has long allowed Mac trade-ins on its website, but previously has not accepted Mac trade-ins in its retail...
Read Full Article32 comments