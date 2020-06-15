Guides
Apple Launching 2020 Back to School Promotion, Free AirPods With Eligible Mac or iPad Purchase

by

Apple appears to be moments away from launching its annual Back to School promotion in the United States, Canada, and select other countries.


A banner in the Apple Store app indicates that qualifying students and educators will receive free AirPods with the purchase of an eligible Mac or iPad. The graphic suggests that these will be the regular, second-generation AirPods, but it is possible that students will be able to pay a reduced price to upgrade to AirPods Pro.

Apple's education store is currently down in advance of the Back to School promotion, which will likely go live within the next few hours.

For the last five years, Apple had offered free Beats as part of its Back to School promotion.

Avatar
Relentless Power
25 minutes ago at 07:07 am
I’d take the AirPods over beats every single time. This is a nice alteration and another product in Apples ecosystem.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Dowjohnny
29 minutes ago at 07:03 am
Finally no more beats
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
newyorksole
27 minutes ago at 07:04 am
Very interesting. A free pair of Beats Studios was definitely a nice incentive, but AirPods being compact and convenient makes sense too.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
YetAnotherAppleFan92
27 minutes ago at 07:04 am
This is nice. I would pay to upgrade to Pros if possible.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Top Stories

'OpenCore Computer' Launches Commercial Hackintosh in Violation of Apple's macOS Licensing Agreement [Updated]

Saturday June 13, 2020 12:39 pm PDT by
Update: The developers of the OpenCore Bootloader have released a statement regarding the unauthorized use of the OpenCore name. We at Acidanthera are a small group of enthusiasts who are passionate about Apple ecosystem and spend time developing software to improve macOS compatibility with different kinds of hardware including older Apple-made computers and virtual machines. For us, who do...
Read Full Article359 comments

New iMac, 10.8-Inch iPad Air, and Larger iPad Mini Rumored to Launch in Second Half of 2020

Friday June 12, 2020 7:59 am PDT by
Apple is gearing up to launch new iMac and iPad models in the second half of this year, according to DigiTimes, casting uncertainty on whether we'll see a redesigned iMac at WWDC just 10 days from now as recently rumored. The second half of the year begins just over a week after the WWDC keynote, so it's possible we could see an announcement there with shipping happening a bit later, but Digi...
Read Full Article86 comments

Apple's Path to Arm-Based Macs Could Start With a New 12-Inch MacBook

Friday June 12, 2020 9:18 am PDT by
Fudge, a leaker who goes by @choco_bit on Twitter, often shares details on upcoming Apple products. With Apple's Arm-based Macs that use custom-made chips on the horizon, Fudge today shared some of his thoughts on how, why, and when Apple will roll out Arm-based Macs, including some speculation on how apps, Boot Camp, and other features might be impacted. Apple has been following a...
Read Full Article398 comments

Alleged iPhone 12 Molds and CAD Images Show New iPad Pro-Style Design

Sunday June 14, 2020 10:57 am PDT by
A range of images have today emerged from Twitter user @Jin_Store allegedly featuring iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro molds, offering a further look at what may be in the works for the 2020 iPhone lineup. The molds are similar to those usually seen in the lead-up to the announcement of new iPhones. These physical molds are often based on leaked schematics and are produced by third party case...
Read Full Article236 comments

Top Stories: Redesigned iMac at WWDC?, Mac's Transition to Arm Chips, AAPL Hits $1.5 Trillion

Saturday June 13, 2020 6:00 am PDT by
WWDC is quickly approaching, and while we know things are going to be different with this first-ever digital-only event, there's still a lot to look forward to. Apple will be streaming a keynote address from Apple Park where we'll see the usual introductions of Apple's next major operating system updates, and hopefully we'll get some hardware news as well. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube ...
Read Full Article69 comments

Apple Registers Nine Unreleased iPhones and New Mac in Eurasian Database

Thursday June 11, 2020 3:45 am PDT by
Apple has registered nine unreleased iPhone models in the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) database, according to listings uncovered by MySmartPrice and confirmed by MacRumors. The new and unannounced iPhones use the previously unknown model identifiers A2176, A2172, A2341, A2342, A2399, A2403, A2407, A2408, and the A2411. Rumors have suggested Apple will complete its transition to an...
Read Full Article65 comments

New iMac With 'iPad Pro Design Language' and Thin Bezels Reportedly Coming at WWDC

Tuesday June 9, 2020 7:02 am PDT by
WWDC is shaping up to see some significant Mac news, starting with word earlier today that Apple will be beginning its shift to its own Arm-based processors, and now leaker Sonny Dickson is claiming that Apple will be introducing a redesigned iMac at the event. MacRumors mockup of iPad Pro-style iMac According to Dickson, the new iMac will have "iPad Pro design language" and thinner bezels...
Read Full Article393 comments

Father's Day Deals Offer Discounts on Smart Home Accessories, Powerbeats Pro, HomePod, and More

Friday June 12, 2020 10:46 am PDT by
Father's Day celebrations will be kicking off in just over a week, and ahead of the holiday a few notable companies have introduced discounts on accessories and products that could work well as gifts for anyone shopping this week. All of the deals listed in this article have already kicked off, and most of them will last until Friday, June 19, unless otherwise stated. Note: MacRumors is an...
Read Full Article4 comments

Leaker Suggests iPad Pro Magic Keyboard Coming to More iPad Models

Friday June 12, 2020 2:12 am PDT by
Apple could bring the iPad Pro's Magic Keyboard to additional iPad models, or at least that's the suggestion from increasingly reliable Twitter account L0vetodream. The Magic Keyboard is available for Apple's latest 11-inch and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. It's also backwards compatible with both of Apple's 2018 iPad Pro models, the ‌iPad Pro‌ 12.9-inch (3rd generation) and the ‌iPad Pro‌ ...
Read Full Article44 comments

Apple Maps Real-Time Transit Information Now Available in Several More Countries and Regions

Friday June 12, 2020 3:21 am PDT by
Real-time transit information in Apple Maps has been expanded to multiple countries and metropolitan regions, Apple today confirmed in an update to its Feature Availability page (via iphone-ticker.de). In addition to regular public transport information, Apple now highlights several regions in which transit information is displayed in real time. These include the whole of Canada, England,...
Read Full Article28 comments