Apple Launching 2020 Back to School Promotion, Free AirPods With Eligible Mac or iPad Purchase

Apple appears to be moments away from launching its annual Back to School promotion in the United States, Canada, and select other countries.



A banner in the Apple Store app indicates that qualifying students and educators will receive free AirPods with the purchase of an eligible Mac or iPad. The graphic suggests that these will be the regular, second-generation AirPods, but it is possible that students will be able to pay a reduced price to upgrade to AirPods Pro.

Apple's education store is currently down in advance of the Back to School promotion, which will likely go live within the next few hours.

For the last five years, Apple had offered free Beats as part of its Back to School promotion.