16-Inch MacBook Pro Now Available With Up to 75% Faster Graphics, Mac Pro Gets SSD Upgrade Kit

One week ahead of WWDC, Apple has released a new high-end graphics option for the 16-inch MacBook Pro. For an extra $700, the notebook can now be configured with AMD Radeon Pro 5600M graphics with 8GB of HBM2 memory.

Apple says the new 5600M graphics option is up to 75 percent faster than the base 5500M graphics for the 16-inch MacBook Pro, according to TechCrunch.



Apple is also introducing an SSD upgrade kit for the latest Mac Pro with 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, and 8TB storage modules, allowing for users to upgrade storage without relying on a service provider. The kit should be available by the end of the day.