16-Inch MacBook Pro Now Available With Up to 75% Faster Graphics, Mac Pro Gets SSD Upgrade Kit
One week ahead of WWDC, Apple has released a new high-end graphics option for the 16-inch MacBook Pro. For an extra $700, the notebook can now be configured with AMD Radeon Pro 5600M graphics with 8GB of HBM2 memory.
Apple says the new 5600M graphics option is up to 75 percent faster than the base 5500M graphics for the 16-inch MacBook Pro, according to TechCrunch.
Apple is also introducing an SSD upgrade kit for the latest Mac Pro with 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, and 8TB storage modules, allowing for users to upgrade storage without relying on a service provider. The kit should be available by the end of the day.
It didn't suddenly get slower.
Oh cool I just bought my nearly maxed out 16” MBP about six weeks ago... Thanks Apple ?
But you never have too much RAM or too much SSD space and should get as much as you can afford.
more like “no, we aren’t announcing a 10th gen cpu MBP at WWDC, move on”
Was not expecting that. Clearing the way for arm laptops announcement?
You mean the rebranded 14nm chip 9th gen chip posing as 10th gen with a extra special turbo boost mode that only activates when the cpu is running 65C or cooler (which is very hard to do with the mbp 16 cooling solution)
I want that dam it, what about new 10th gen cpu