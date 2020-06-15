Apple's User-Installable Mac Pro SSD Kits Now Available With Up to 8TB of Storage for $2,800

Following an announcement earlier today, Apple is now selling SSD storage upgrade kits for the latest Mac Pro, with 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, and 8TB options available. Prices range between $600 and $2,800 in the United States.



Each kit contains two SSD modules, enabling users to upgrade the internal storage capacity of a Mac Pro themselves. Until now, Apple advised customers who wanted to upgrade the built-in SSD modules to book an appointment with a Genius Bar or Apple Authorized Service Provider, as they are tied to Apple's T2 security chip.

As we demonstrated earlier this year, it is also possible to expand a Mac Pro's storage capacity by placing a third-party SSD in a PCIe slot. Another option is to install a third-party internal drive mount that connects via SATA.