Apple Card 0% Financing Now Available for Mac, iPad, and More

Apple today expanded its Apple Card interest-free monthly installment payment plan across much of its U.S. online store, allowing users to pay for Macs, iPads, and other Apple products over time. In addition to the interest-free payments, users also earn the standard 3% Daily Cash for purchases through Apple.



The new option is available on checkout pages for individual products, with some products like Macs and iPads available with 12-month interest-free installments, and others like Apple TV, AirPods, and HomePod can be paid off over six months. Notably, Apple Watch and iPod touch are not eligible with the interest-free financing.



Tim Cook announced on Apple's April 30 earnings conference call that the company would be expanding the ‌Apple Card‌ Monthly Installments plan beyond the iPhone, and just over a week ago, Bloomberg shared details on what it would cover.