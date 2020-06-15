Apple Card 0% Financing Now Available for Mac, iPad, and More
Apple today expanded its Apple Card interest-free monthly installment payment plan across much of its U.S. online store, allowing users to pay for Macs, iPads, and other Apple products over time. In addition to the interest-free payments, users also earn the standard 3% Daily Cash for purchases through Apple.
The new option is available on checkout pages for individual products, with some products like Macs and iPads available with 12-month interest-free installments, and others like Apple TV, AirPods, and HomePod can be paid off over six months. Notably, Apple Watch and iPod touch are not eligible with the interest-free financing.
Tim Cook announced on Apple's April 30 earnings conference call that the company would be expanding the Apple Card Monthly Installments plan beyond the iPhone, and just over a week ago, Bloomberg shared details on what it would cover.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
Edit: Yes. $416.58/mo for 12 months.
Edit: You get the cash back AND the financing? Nice.
Wow. Tempted, mainly because I would consider it a work-from-home justification in my brain :D
Pro Display XDR?
Edit: Yes. $416.58/mo for 12 months.
I am happy for this news though!