Leaker: 'iPhone 12' to Feature Same Notch Size, LiDAR Limited to 6.7-inch Model

YouTube channel creator EverythingApplePro caused a minor Twitter storm this morning by claiming a CAD image of the so-called "iPhone 12" suggests some rumors floated by leakers about Apple's upcoming lineup are off base.

‌iPhone 12‌ design will likely not be what we thought. Recent ‌iPhone 12‌ CADs paint a completely different picture. Did Apple pull a fast one on the leak community? pic.twitter.com/bPYoij4V41 — EverythingApplePro (@EveryApplePro) June 18, 2020

The leaked CAD image in question shows the same size of notch and triple-lens camera layout as found on the current iPhone 11 Pro series. Previous rumors have suggested Apple's 2020 iPhones will have a smaller notch and a rear LiDAR 3D camera in addition to the three existing lenses.

EverythingApplePro now believes that only the larger 6.7-inch "‌iPhone 12‌ Pro Max" will get LiDAR. The expected 3D camera setup was also absent in molds and designs leaked earlier this week.

It's worth noting that CAD images of unreleased iPhones shared online are usually presented as official designs leaked from production factories, but are often made by case makers themselves to predict the design of unreleased devices. With that in mind, it may be that the notch is no smaller in these designs because case makers would probably not need to have an accurate replica of that area. The same could also be said about the absence of the fourth camera lens in the renders.

Other CAD images have shown a Smart Connector-style input where the SIM card try used to be. EverythingApplePro now thinks the "Smart Connector" is actually an mmwave antenna. According to rumors, all of the iPhones in the ‌iPhone 12‌ lineup will feature 5G connectivity, though it's not yet clear if all models will have super fast mmWave support in all countries.

Notch stays, 4 massive camera lens layout is not happening, only 6.7-in gets LiDAR. — EverythingApplePro (@EveryApplePro) June 18, 2020

Apple is expected to announce four iPhones in three different sizes this fall: A 5.4-inch ‌ iPhone ‌, a 6.7-inch ‌‌iPhone‌‌, and two 6.1-inch iPhones. One 6.1-inch model and the 6.7-inch model will be higher-end iPhones, while the other 6.1-inch ‌‌iPhone‌‌ and the 5.4-inch ‌‌iPhone‌‌ will be lower-end models and successors to the ‌ iPhone 11 ‌.

Rumors also suggest at least two of the new iPhones coming in 2020 will feature a significant redesign with a metal frame that's similar to the frame of the ‌iPhone‌ 4 or the iPad Pro.

Several other rumor mongers have since waded into the Twitter thread with their own claims and counterclaims. Suffice to say there is much disagreement on the origins and accuracy of the shared CAD image. Apple is expected to begin production of its 2020 ‌‌iPhone‌‌ lineup next month. For more on what to expect from the 2020 ‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌ models, be sure to see our dedicated roundup.