Apple Adds WWDC Special Event Video to YouTube Ahead of Monday, Lets People Set Reminders

Apple is planning to stream its upcoming WWDC keynote event on YouTube, and today, the company uploaded a WWDC Special Event video to its YouTube channel in preparation.

The video allows YouTube users to set reminders for the keynote, which kicks off at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time on Monday, June 22. The reminders will alert YouTube users about the stream ahead of when it starts so it won't be missed.

Apple also plans to stream the keynote on its Apple Events website, though the Apple Events app on the Apple TV, in the Apple Developer app, and on the Apple Developer website, giving Apple fans and developers multiple ways to watch.

For those unable to tune in to one of Apple's streams, MacRumors will be covering the event live both here on MacRumors.com and through our MacRumorsLive Twitter account.