Alleged iPhone 12 Molds and CAD Images Show New iPad Pro-Style Design

A range of images have today emerged from Twitter user @Jin_Store allegedly featuring iPhone 12 and ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro molds, offering a further look at what may be in the works for the 2020 iPhone lineup.

The molds are similar to those usually seen in the lead-up to the announcement of new iPhones. These physical molds are often based on leaked schematics and are produced by third party case manufacturers to develop cases for upcoming devices.

The design depicted in these images is consistent with other rumors that have have leaked from the supply chain regarding Apple's upcoming ‌iPhone‌ models, with iPad Pro-style flat edges that are a significant design departure from current models.

The mold images show all ‌iPhone‌ four sizes that rumors have indicated Apple may release in 2020: A 5.4-inch ‌‌iPhone 12‌‌, a 6.1-inch ‌‌iPhone 12‌‌, a 6.1-inch ‌‌iPhone 12‌‌ Pro, and a 6.7-inch ‌‌iPhone 12‌‌ Pro Max.

The Twitter user also posted a number of CAD renders. CAD images of unreleased iPhones shared online are usually presented as official designs leaked from production factories, but are often made by case makers themselves to predict the design of unreleased devices.

The designs closely mirror other leaks, such as those from Mac Otakara. The expected 3D camera setup, however, similar to the iPad Pro's LiDAR Scanner, does not appear to be present.

Apple is expected to begin production of its 2020 ‌iPhone‌ lineup next month. For more on what to expect from the 2020 ‌‌iPhone‌‌ models, be sure to see our dedicated roundup.