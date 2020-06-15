Apple Brings Apple Developer App to Mac Ahead of WWDC

Apple's 2020 WWDC event will mark the first time that WWDC has been held in an all-digital format, with no physical conference or meetup. With everything taking place online, Apple today expanded its Apple Developer app to the Mac.



The Mac version of the Apple Developer app will mirror the iOS version, offering up a Discover section with new and relevant developer news, a videos section with sessions created by Apple engineers, and a WWDC section.



The WWDC section of the app will allow developers to access Apple's keynote event on Monday, June 22, as well as the Platforms State of the Union and more than 100 technical and design-focused engineering sessions.



Content from past WWDC events is also included in the app and neatly organized to make it easy for developers to find exactly what they're looking for.

Developers can download the new Apple Developer app for Mac from the Mac App Store. [Direct Link]