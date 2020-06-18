Apple's Revamped Developer Forums Launch Ahead of WWDC

As planned, Apple's redesigned and overhauled Developer Forums launched today ahead of WWDC. The new design is cleaner, streamlined, and simpler to use, with top posts, top tags, and more highlighted.



The Developer Forums allow developers to interact with one another and troubleshoot issues together, but when WWDC kicks off on Monday, developers will also be able to chat with and interact with over 1,000 Apple engineers who will be available on the forums.

With the new forums, anyone can search and view the forum discussions, while Apple Developer Program members can post questions.

Apple announced plans to introduce the revamped Developer Forums when it announced the schedule for its first ever digital WWDC event, which kicks off on Monday, June 22.