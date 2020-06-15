Apple Developer App Gets Redesign and New Features Ahead of WWDC

Ahead of the 2020 Worldwide Developers Conference, which is set to take place next Monday, Apple has updated its Apple Developer app for the iPhone and the iPad.



The new version of the app includes a redesigned Discover tab to make it easier to catch up on news, videos, and more, plus an option to favorite articles in addition to videos and session content.

A refreshed Browse tab allows users to search for existing sessions, videos, and articles, and the WWDC tab has been revamped to prepare for the upcoming WWDC event.

Apple plans to hold the WWDC keynote on Monday, June 22, and the keynote will be available in the Apple Developer app as well as on the Apple Developer website, the standard Apple Events website, the Events tab on the Apple TV, and YouTube.

The Apple Developer app used to be known as the WWDC app, but Apple changed the name in 2019 to turn it into a general developer app that can be used all year rather than just during WWDC.

The app is more important than ever this year as it will house more than 100 technical and design-focused engineering sessions as well as Apple Developer forums, the Platforms State of the Union address, and more.