New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

Bloomberg: Apple Considering Bundling Apple Music, TV+, and News+ as Early as 2020

Thursday November 14, 2019 4:38 am PST by Joe Rossignol
Apple is considering bundling its subscription services as early as 2020, including Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple News+, according to Bloomberg.


The report indicates that Apple has included a provision in its contract with Apple News+ publishers that permits Apple to bundle News+ with its other services if it desires. The monthly price of the bundle would be lower than the cost of paying for each service separately in a bid to attract more subscribers.

Apple Music and Apple News+ each cost $9.99 per month in the United States, while Apple TV+ is $4.99 per month.

Apple is already experimenting with at least one services bundle. Last month, the company began offering free access to Apple TV+ to students who subscribe to Apple Music. The offer is available for a limited time only.

The report goes on to cite "some media executives" who said the amount of money they have received from Apple News+ so far has been less than expected. On the other hand, some executives are pleased with the service so far, including Los Angeles Times executive editor Norm Pearlstine.

Tags: bloomberg.com, Apple Music Guide, Apple News Guide, Apple TV Plus Guide
[ 8 comments ]

Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
ersan191
11 minutes ago at 04:40 am
Give me Arcade and/or iCloud storage instead of News+ and I’m interested.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
mnsportsgeek
11 minutes ago at 04:41 am
Disappointing that they’re pushing a news service nobody cares about. I’d be all over an Arcade, TV, and Music bundle.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
iapplelove
6 minutes ago at 04:45 am
I love Apple products. Not a fan of any of these services.

News, arcade and pointless TV shows I guess are not my cup of tea.

I get more value out of Youtube.
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]