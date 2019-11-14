Night mode is an automatic setting which takes advantage of the new wide-angle camera that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. It's equipped with a larger sensor that is able to let in more light, allowing for brighter photos when the light is low.
16" MacBook Pro Now Available
Bloomberg: Apple Considering Bundling Apple Music, TV+, and News+ as Early as 2020
The report indicates that Apple has included a provision in its contract with Apple News+ publishers that permits Apple to bundle News+ with its other services if it desires. The monthly price of the bundle would be lower than the cost of paying for each service separately in a bid to attract more subscribers.
Apple Music and Apple News+ each cost $9.99 per month in the United States, while Apple TV+ is $4.99 per month.
Apple is already experimenting with at least one services bundle. Last month, the company began offering free access to Apple TV+ to students who subscribe to Apple Music. The offer is available for a limited time only.
The report goes on to cite "some media executives" who said the amount of money they have received from Apple News+ so far has been less than expected. On the other hand, some executives are pleased with the service so far, including Los Angeles Times executive editor Norm Pearlstine.
News, arcade and pointless TV shows I guess are not my cup of tea.
I get more value out of Youtube.
