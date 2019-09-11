New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

LG's $30,000 88-Inch OLED TV Now Available, Will Support HomeKit and AirPlay 2

Wednesday September 11, 2019 7:03 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
LG today announced that its new 88-inch 8K OLED and 75-inch 8K LED smart TVs are available at select U.S. retailers starting today, priced at $29,999 and $4,999 respectively. LG says both models will receive a firmware update that enables HomeKit and AirPlay 2 support later this fall.


AirPlay 2 support will enable users to stream videos, music, podcasts, and more directly from an iPhone, iPad, or Mac to these TVs, with no Apple TV box necessary. And with HomeKit, users can easily control the TV's power, volume, source, and more using Siri or the Home app on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

LG says the 88-inch model is the largest OLED TV ever, with an 8K Ultra HD resolution of 7,680x4,320 for a total of nearly 33 million pixels. The TV features a slim-bezel display with a brushed aluminum stand and comes with an integrated 80W speaker system that is said to deliver powerful sound.

LG first rolled out HomeKit and AirPlay 2 to select 2019 OLED and NanoCell 4K UHD smart TVs with ThinQ AI capability in July, with remaining 4K UHD TV series in LG's 2019 lineup slated to receive the features in October.

Many customers have petitioned LG to offer AirPlay 2 and HomeKit on its older smart TVs, but the company has not budged so far, noting that it "cannot guarantee" that pre-2019 models "will be able to deliver a seamless user experience." LG did note that it "may be a possibility in the future."

AirPlay 2 and HomeKit are also available on select Vizio smart TVs, and Sony promised to roll out the features in summer 2019, but it has yet to do so. Samsung offers an Apple TV app and AirPlay 2, but not HomeKit, on select TVs.

Tags: HomeKit Guide, LG, AirPlay 2
Avatar
topgunn
1 hour ago at 07:09 am
Does it come with a stand?
Rating: 7 Votes
Avatar
Amazing Iceman
1 hour ago at 07:11 am

Does it come with a stand?

For $30000, the Window should be the TV.
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
Freida
1 hour ago at 07:07 am
Who has a living room like that? I would love to have that view :)
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
Amazing Iceman
1 hour ago at 07:06 am

Who’s going to afford this?

I may, in a couple of years, when the price drops to $3000 or less.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
ersan191
1 hour ago at 07:12 am
I’ve never understood why 15% more surface area costs 6x more when it comes to TVs.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
mattopotamus
1 hour ago at 07:06 am
For the cool price of a car.

I could build a kick ass home theater with a 120" projector for that cost. By that cost, I mean $20K less. There is something severely wrong with pricing when the 75" is $5K.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
zubikov
57 minutes ago at 07:21 am
If I had a mountain chalet with a 30 ft panoramic window overlooking the Alps, the first and only thing I would put in front of it would be a giant TV.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
Crispy Duck
56 minutes ago at 07:22 am

There is something severely wrong with pricing when the 75" is $5K.


I’ve never understood why 15% more surface area costs 6x more when it comes to TVs.


Maybe because the 88-Inch one is OLED – the 75-inch is LED.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
rubberfish
1 hour ago at 07:11 am

Who has a living room like that? I would love to have that view :)


The same person who can afford a $30k TV! :D
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
redheeler
51 minutes ago at 07:27 am
There's currently nothing in 8K to watch on it. And by the time there is, LG will want you to upgrade to a newer model in order to do so. ;)
Rating: 2 Votes

